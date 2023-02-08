After finally reaching Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry at the start of the game, you might ask yourself how Professor Weasley in Hogwarts Legacy relates to Ron. That is a fair question because the Harry Potter lore runs deep, and we have to expect there will be easter eggs and family members of our favorite characters attending Hogwarts. The Weasley clan is even mentioned in the original series, so we know the timeframe is most likely right for her to be related. So then, what blood relation is Professor Weasley to the Weasley clan? Here is everything you need to know about how is Professor Weasley in Hogwarts Legacy related to Ron and the rest of his family.

Is Professor Weasley in Hogwarts Legacy Related to Ron?

Yes, Matilda Weasley is related to Ron Weasley and the rest of the Weasley clan from the original Harry Potter Series. Remember that the Weasley family is one of the original Wizarding World’s founding members and has a long history of pure-blood wizards with many prominent members. Professor Weasley is most likely the Great Great Great Great Aunt of Ron Weasley based on the time timeframe that she is Deputy Mistress and the Professor of Transfiguration at Hogwarts. The timeframe we see during Hogwarts in Hogwarts Legacy is during the 1890-1891 school year.

Profile of Matilda Weasley in Hogwarts Legacy

Here is Professor Weasley’s character profile:

Voice Actor: Lesley Nicol

Lesley Nicol Birth: Before 1873

Before 1873 Blood Status: Pure-blood

Pure-blood Nationality: British or Irish

British or Irish Species: Human

Human Gender: Female

Female Hair Color: Red

Red Eye Color: Brown

Brown Romances: Paul

Paul House: Gryffindor

Gryffindor Loyalty: Hogwarts and British Ministry of Magic

Professor Weasley has the following magical abilities and skills:

Defense Against the Dark Arts: She is a former Curse-Breaker and is proficient in counter-curses.

She is the Professor of Transfiguration at Hogwarts and is accomplished in the field of this magic.

- This article was updated on February 8th, 2023