All Gobstone Locations in Hogwarts Legacy: Gobs of Gobstones Side Quest Guide

Way before you’ll get to start the PlayStation-exclusive quest in Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll encounter the Gobs of Gobstones side quest. Like the Daedalian Keys quest but a bit easier and without the really cool reward, the Gobs of Gobstones quest in Hogwarts Legacy requires you to collect several items scattered throughout Hogwarts castle.

Where to Find All Gobstones in Hogwarts Legacy

You’ll get the Gobs of Gobstones side quest by talking to Zenobia who is outside and a floor below the Defense Against the Dark Arts classroom. If you agree to help her, you’ll need to find six Gobstones in total.

All of the Gobstones will be located high up, so make sure to look up while you search. Use Revelio to help you locate the exact location of each Gobstone.

Also, use Accio to grab each Gobstone when you find them. You’ll also be able to use your map since this quest generously gives you the general location of each Gobstone.

Here are the locations of all six Gobstones in Hogwarts Legacy:

On the room of the walkway in the Transfiguration Courtyard.

In the hallway toward the Ravenclaw tower.

Directly across from the Trophy Room Floo Flames.

On the north wall of the Trophy Room.

In the chandelier by the Divination classroom.

In the rafters of the room outside the Divination classroom.

With all of the Gobstones collected, you can visit Zenobia and give them to her. You can choose to give them back or keep them for yourself. The decision will help mold your relationship with Zenobia and mold you as a character in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will be available on April 4, 2023, on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and on July 25, 2023, on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on February 8th, 2023