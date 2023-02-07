Hogwarts Legacy The Daedalian Keys Side Quest Guide: Where to Find All Daedalian Keys

If you want to get the coolest cloak that Hogwarts Legacy has to offer, then you need to complete the Daedalian Keys side quest and collect all 16 Daedalian keys floating around the castle. They can be hard to track down, so here is where you can find all 16 Daedalian keys in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to Complete The Daedalian Keys Quest in Hogwarts Legacy

Though it won’t help you get Harry Potter’s wand, the reward for finding all 16 Daedalian keys is something truly magical. First, you need to complete the Daedalian Keys side quest.

After starting the quest by talking with Nellie, head to the Astronomy Tower. Once there, head up the first flight of stairs. You’ll see a key with wings. When you get close to it, it will fly past you down the stairs.

Follow it into the Astronomy Classroom. On the left side of the room, you’ll see the key flying near a cabinet. Interact with it to start the cabinet minigame. To get the key into the lock, you need to slap it when it flies over the keyhole. If you time it right, you’ll open the cabinet and reveal a house token.

With that done, go back to Nellie. She will tell you that the house tokens unlock a house chest. Head back to your common room. Once you place the house token in the common room, you’ll need to collect 15 more house tokens scattered about Hogwarts to open the chest.

All 16 Daedalian Keys Locations in Hogwarts Legacy

With one down, you’ll need to scour the castle for 15 more Daedalian keys. Luckily, you have us. While you look for Daedalian keys and their cabinets, use Revelio often. Revelio will be your best friend as it will reveal the cabinet and the key nearby.

Here are the locations of all the Daedalian keys in Hogwarts Legacy:

Outside the Potions Classroom. In the Central Hall. In the Great Hall. Outside the Great Hall in the room before the outer courtyard. Outside of the Map Chamber. Under the stairs on the left after entering the west side of the castle just after the Viaduct Courtyard bridge. Next to the rhino skeleton by the Defense Against the Dark Arts Floo Flames. At the top of the Grand Staircase which leads you to the room before the Great Hall. In the second-floor area of the room you discover after learning Alohomora. In the hallway underneath the Hospital Wing. On the northwest side on the second floor of the Clock Tower. In the back of the library but the Daedalian key is found on the south side in between some bookshelves. Outside the choir room which is above the Bell Tower Courtyard. In the Quad Courtyard with the key on the southeast side and the locked cabinet on the northwest side. Next to the dragon statue as you come back to Hogwarts castle from the Map Chamber.

Once you have them all, you can return to your common room and open the chest. You’ll be rewarded with a beautiful Relic House Uniform cloak to show off your house pride. In the image above, the cloak represents Ravenclaw because that is the house I chose. To finish the quest, speak with Nellie and you’ll bank a great cloak and 180 XP.

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will be available on April 4, 2023, on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and on July 25, 2023, on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on February 7th, 2023