Are you wondering how to get Harry Potter’s wand in Wizarding World so you can wield it in Hogwarts Legacy? Of course, we aren’t talking about the Elder Wand, but the wand Harry wields with a Phoneix Feather core, which is the very wand that matches the core of Lord Voldemort’s wand. Harry repairs this wand at the end of the last book and still wields it as an Auror. We don’t blame you for wanting to get this wand because it has accomplished amazing things, and we can all be more like Harry in the face of challenges. Harry’s wand is made of holly wood with a phoenix feather core. It is also 11 inches in length and has supple flexibility. So then, how do you go about getting this iconic wand? Here is everything you need to know about getting Harry Potter’s wand in the Wizarding World for use in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to Get Harry Potter’s Wand in Hogwarts Legacy

You can get Harry Potter’s wand in Wizarding World by following these steps:

Login or Create an Account on the Wizarding World website

or on the website Select your Profile

Click on the Wand

Select the Find Your Wand button

button Answer the 7-question quiz using the below answers

using the below answers Link your Wizarding World account with the WB Games account

Wizarding World Find Your Wand Quiz Answers

Question Harry Potter’s Wand First of all, would you describe yourself as… Short And your eyes… Green Was the day on which you were born… An Odd Number Do you most pride yourself on your… Resilience Traveling alone down a deserted road, you reach a crossroads. Do you continue… Ahead Towards the Forest Do you most fear… Darkness or Small Spaces

(Either answer will work) In a chest of magical artifacts, which would you choose… Golden Key

Note: It is impossible to obtain Harry Potter’s wand if you already took the quiz on your existing Wizarding World profile. You will need to either delete your existing profile and recreate it or sign up with a different email address.

Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled for release on February 10, 2023, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Learn how to play 72 hours earlier by using early access!

- This article was updated on February 7th, 2023