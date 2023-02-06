How to Get Elder Wand in Wizarding World

Are you wondering how to get the Elder Wand in Wizarding World so you can wield it in Hogwarts Legacy? The Elder Wand is the most powerful wand ever created and is one of the three objects of the Deathly Hollows. It has been used by great wizards like Emeric the Evil, Hereward, and Albus Dumbledore, so we don’t blame you for wanting to wield it. However, you should know that the Elder Wand you obtained using the below methods is not the same as the book series because it is made up of different materials. Still, the wand holds significant meaning, and it will be fantastic to wield it in the game. Here is everything you need to know about getting the Elder Wand in the Wizarding world for use in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to Get the Elder Wand in Hogwarts Legacy

You can get the Elder Wand in Wizarding World by following these steps:

Login or Create an Account on the Wizarding World website

or on the website Select your Profile

Click on the Wand

Select the Find Your Wand button

button Answer the 7-question quiz using the below answers

using the below answers Link your Wizarding World account with the WB Games account

Wizard World Find Your Wand Quiz Answers

Question Elder Wand with Phoenix Core Elderwand with Dragon Core Elder Wand with Unicorn Core First of all, would you describe yourself as… Any Any Any And your eyes… Blue Blue Blue Was the day on which you were born… Any Any Any Do you most pride yourself on your… Intelligence Intelligence Intelligence Traveling alone down a deserted road, you reach a crossroads. Do you continue… Right Towards the Castle Right Towards the Castle Right Towards the Castle Do you most fear… Darkness Heights Fire In a chest of magical artifacts, which would you choose… Bound Sroll Silver Dagger Glittering Jewel

Note: It is impossible to obtain the Elder Wand if you already took the quiz on your existing Wizarding World profile. You will need to either delete your existing profile and recreate it or sign up with a different email address.

Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled for release on February 10, 2023, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Learn how to play 72 hours earlier by using early access!

- This article was updated on February 6th, 2023