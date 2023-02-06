How to Get Elder Wand in Wizarding World

Are you wondering how to get the Elder Wand in Wizarding World so you can wield it in Hogwarts Legacy? The Elder Wand is the most powerful wand ever created and is one of the three objects of the Deathly Hollows. It has been used by great wizards like Emeric the Evil, Hereward, and Albus Dumbledore, so we don’t blame you for wanting to wield it. However, you should know that the Elder Wand you obtained using the below methods is not the same as the book series because it is made up of different materials. Still, the wand holds significant meaning, and it will be fantastic to wield it in the game. Here is everything you need to know about getting the Elder Wand in the Wizarding world for use in Hogwarts Legacy.
How to Get the Elder Wand in Hogwarts Legacy
You can get the Elder Wand in Wizarding World by following these steps:
- Login or Create an Account on the Wizarding World website
- Select your Profile
- Click on the Wand
- Select the Find Your Wand button
- Answer the 7-question quiz using the below answers
- Link your Wizarding World account with the WB Games account
Wizard World Find Your Wand Quiz Answers
|Question
|Elder Wand with Phoenix Core
|Elderwand with Dragon Core
|Elder Wand with Unicorn Core
|First of all, would you describe yourself as…
|Any
|Any
|Any
|And your eyes…
|Blue
|Blue
|Blue
|Was the day on which you were born…
|Any
|Any
|Any
|Do you most pride yourself on your…
|Intelligence
|Intelligence
|Intelligence
|Traveling alone down a deserted road, you reach a crossroads. Do you continue…
|Right Towards the Castle
|Right Towards the Castle
|Right Towards the Castle
|Do you most fear…
|Darkness
|Heights
|Fire
|In a chest of magical artifacts, which would you choose…
|Bound Sroll
|Silver Dagger
|Glittering Jewel
Note: It is impossible to obtain the Elder Wand if you already took the quiz on your existing Wizarding World profile. You will need to either delete your existing profile and recreate it or sign up with a different email address.
Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled for release on February 10, 2023, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Learn how to play 72 hours earlier by using early access!
- This article was updated on February 6th, 2023