Best Wands in Hogwarts Legacy, Ranked

Unless you get a hand-me-down like Ron did from his old relative Professor Weasley or something like that, every witch or wizard visits Mr. Ollivander at some point and picks a wand. Well, the wand picks the witch or wizard, but either way, in Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll get to pick your own wand. There are many options to choose from, including how flexible you want your wand, so which is the best wand in Hogwarts Legacy?

What is the Best Wand in Hogwarts Legacy?

You’ll get to customize your very own wand in Hogwarts Legacy naturally as you progress through the story. As much as you’ll want to run to Hogsmeade and storm into Ollivanders for your very own wand, much like you might rush to the Quidditch pitch to start broom flying, you’ll simply need to be patient.

When you finally get to Ollivander’s you’ll quickly realize that there are hundreds of wand combination possibilities. What you need to know is that though there are a lot of options, every decision is strictly RPG-based, meaning there are no statistical advantages to picking one wand type over the other. It is all flavor for telling the story you want to tell.

In Hogwarts Legacy, the wand picks the witch or wizard, which means that the best wand is the one you want to craft. That said, there are a lot of different options when it comes to wand-making.

Best Wand Style in Hogwarts Legacy

As previously stated, there is no “best” when it comes to wands in Hogwarts Legacy, but here are all the style choices you’ll get:

Natural

Crooked Spiral

Ringed

Stalk

Spiral

Soft Spiral

Classic

Notched

Best Wand Wood Type in Hogwarts Legacy

After you’ve picked a style, you’ll be able to select one of three unique wood styles specific to your selected wand style. Here is what they are:

Acacia

Alder

Apple

Ash

Aspen

Beech

Blackthorn

Black Walnut

Cedar

Cherry

Chestnut

Cypress

Dogwood

Ebony

Elder

Elm

English Oak

Fir

Hawthorn

Hazel

Holly

Hornbeam

Larch

Laurel

Maple

Pear

Pine

Poplar

Red Oak

Redwood

Rowan

Silver Lime

Spruce

Sycamore

Vine

Walnut

Willow

Yew

Best Wand Length in Hogwarts Legacy

When it comes to wand length, size doesn’t matter. The length of the wand isn’t even really seen in Hogwarts Legacy, so this one more than anything is more for lore.

You can pick a wand length anywhere between nine and a half to 14 and a half inches. The slider increases by quarter inches.

Best Wand Flexibility in Hogwarts Legacy

Now onto the most ridiculous section of the wand makes, so much so that it’s comical. Again, the flexibility of your wand is just a customization choice that doesn’t do anything to the aesthetic. It is something specific to each wizard or witch’s wand. Here are all of the flexibility options:

Quite Bendy

Fairly Bendy

Very Flexible

Quite Flexible

Surprisingly Swishy

Swishy

Slightly Springy

Supple

Reasonably Supple

Pliant

Brittle

Hard

Solid

Stiff

Rigid

Unbending

Slightly Yielding

Unyielding

Best Wand Core in Hogwarts Legacy

Finally, you’ll be able to select three different wand cores in Hogwarts Legacy. This is similar to the house you select in that it won’t change the outcome of anything; it is used to tell your unique story and has a few characteristics attached to each.

Dragon Heartstring – The Dragon Heartstring has a lot of potential power. However, in the wrong hands, a Dragon Heartstring wand can become unstable.

– The Dragon Heartstring has a lot of potential power. However, in the wrong hands, a Dragon Heartstring wand can become unstable. Unicorn Hair – A wand with a Unicorn Hair core is the most consistent of all the wand cores. It isn’t as strong as Dragon Heartstring, but produces more dazzling and more consistent results.

– A wand with a Unicorn Hair core is the most consistent of all the wand cores. It isn’t as strong as Dragon Heartstring, but produces more dazzling and more consistent results. Phoenix Feather – Wands with a Phoneix Feather core have the best magical range. Great magical results can happen to wizards and witches with a Phoenix Feather core.

To summarize, unless you are trying to make Harry Potter’s wand, the wand options in Hogwarts Legacy are strictly aesthetic or character and story-based. Feel free to make any wand you want as that will ultimately be the best wand for you.

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will be available on April 4, 2023, on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and on July 25, 2023, on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on February 8th, 2023