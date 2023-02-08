In Hogwarts Legacy, just as in the main Harry Potter universe, wands can be considered just as unique as their chosen partner, as each of their aspects can be considered as a direct aspect of both their and their owner’s personality. But what exactly does wand flexibility do in Hogwarts Legacy? And more importantly, does being chosen by, or picking, a wand with different flexibilities affect your gameplay at all? Now, in order to help you be the best you can be as you make your name known in the Wizarding World, here’s what wand flexibility does in Hogwarts Legacy.

What Does Wand Flexibility do in Hogwarts Legacy?

Although wand flexibility in the lore dictates how flexible and in some cases breakable your wand will be, as well as, in J.K Rowling’s words, ”the degree of adaptability and willingness to change possessed by the wand-and-owner pair”, your wand’s flexibility in Hogwarts Legacy won’t have any kind of effect in the gameplay.

With that said, as we briefly mentioned above, given the fact that your wand in Hogwarts Legacy is selected at random, you can thoughtfully customize it by selecting among a wide array of length values, styles, wood types, and core materials before purchasing it. Although doing so can, for many, kinda ruin the immersion of having your own wand choose you.

Hogwarts Legacy is set to be released on February 10 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game, on the other hand, are set to become available on April 4th, 2022.

- This article was updated on February 8th, 2023