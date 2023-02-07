How to Join the Dueling Club in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy has a complex combat system that takes some time to master. With practice and repetition, one can become a masterful wizard to take on any challenges thrown their way in the open world. The good news about Hogwarts Legacy is that there is a way to practice your spells with other students, against and on the same team. You can do this by joining the Dueling Club, a secret club that only students know about and the professors don’t. Since it is a secret, joining the club isn’t a main quest; instead, it is a side quest. Keep reading if you want to join this club to master your spell-casting skills.

How Can Players Join the Dueling Club in Hogwarts Legacy?

To unlock the option to join the dueling club, you must first progress to a certain point in the main story. After completing your first lesson in Defense Against the Dark Arts class, you will have the opportunity to speak with Sebastian in the corner of the room with a white dot over his head. Speak to him, and he will mention the Dueling Club, activating a side quest called Crossed Wands: Round 1. Head into your quest and select the Dueling Club quest to get a waypoint set for you, and follow the yellow lines until you finally reach the secret club. If you need help, refer to the image below, showing the marker where the club is located.

There are numerous amount of side quests that take place at the Dueling Club. Also, participating in this club will grant you experience points, leveling you up for an increase in health. Additionally, This club is a great way to perfect your skills and get used to the mechanics of the combat system in Hogwarts Legacy. Here, you can also practice healing by using your crafted potions from the ingredients you will eventually grow in your Herbology class.

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will be available on April 4, 2023, on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and on July 25, 2023, on Nintendo Switch.