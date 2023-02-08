Among the wide array of side quests featured as part of Hogwarts Legacy, very few are as entertaining as Flying Off the Shelves, which tasks you with helping a student in catching a series of books after her enchantment doesn’t work as planned. Now, in order to help Cressida get her diary back without delay, here’s the location of all flying books part of the Flying Off the Shelves Side Quest in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy Flying Off the Shelves Side Quest Guide: Where Are the Flying Books?

After triggering the quest and then entering the Library, the books will not be static in one area or another. Instead, they will be flying around the area without a care. With that said, the first three books can be found and acquired by simply looking up from the main hall of the library and then using Accio to pull them towards you.

Differently from the first three, the fourth and fifth books will be flying around the Library’s eastmost part, with the fourth being on the hallways leading to the Restricted Section and the fifth on the floor above. It’s important to point out that, just like the first three, the fifth book will eventually make its way above the main hall, so you will be able to spot a total of four by just waiting a little bit and staying vigilant of your surroundings.

To recap, here’s where to find all five Flying Books needed to complete the Flying Off the Shelves Side Quest:

Above the Library’s main hall. At eye view. Above the library main hall and close to the second floor (left). Above the library main hall, on its way towards the second floor (left). At the library’s eastmost area, in one of the hallways facing the Restricted Section. Among the shelves on the second floor (right). Can also be spotted passing through the main hall.

Hogwarts Legacy is set to be released on February 10 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game, on the other hand, are set to become available on April 4th, 2022.

- This article was updated on February 8th, 2023