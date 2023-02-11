Hogwarts Legacy: How to Get the Beast Feeder and How to Tame Beasts

As if the Sims 4-like decorating gameplay feature isn’t enough, Hogwarts Legacy has continued to amaze its players with the ability to tame and take care of beasts in the game. If you’re the type of person who wants to collect all kinds of beasts, you should know that it can get overwhelming to feed all of them at once, especially when you’re busy learning spells, brewing potions, or exploring the open-world map. Thankfully, this game has a Beast Feeder available that you can rely on when you’re occupied with your magical adventures. So, if you’re just starting out, ensure you know how to get the Beast Feeder and tame beasts to maximize your experience to the fullest.

Where to Get the Beast Feeder in Hogwarts Legacy

Getting the Beast Feeder can be done simply by visiting the village of Hogsmeade. To the south of the town, you’ll find the Tomes and Scrolls shop. Inside you’ll find the Beast Feeder available for purchase for 1,200 Galleons. After buying it, you’ll be able to use the item to feed the beasts you’ve caught. Just a heads up, ensure you have x8 Moonstone with you because that’s the amount of materials needed to place the Beast Feeder in your Vivarium.

How to Tame Beasts in Hogwarts Legacy

Before anything else, it’s essential to know that you can only tame beasts after completing “The Elf, The Nabsack, and the Loom” main quest with Deek. This quest will walk you through catching three beasts you can release in your Vivarium later on. Once you have completed that quest, you will receive the Nab-Sack spell, your primary tool to catch beasts wandering around the wizarding world.

Depending on the beast’s size, there are two ways you can tame beasts in Hogwarts Legacy. For smaller beasts, like the Puffskein, Mooncalf, or Jobberknoll, you can cast the Levioso spell, which will lift them and stop them from running away. Afterward, cast the Nab-Sack spell while they are unable to move to catch or tame them.

Meanwhile, larger beasts like the Unicorn, Thestral, and Hippogriff will require more than just the Levioso spell to catch up with them. For these beasts, you will need to use Arresto Momentum, a spell that will trap them in slow motion, allowing you to aim your Nab-Sack at them and catch them. Once you have tamed the beasts, you can place them in your Vivarium and use the Beast Feeder to feed them while you’re away.

