Hogwarts Legacy: Is It Possible to Increase the Species Limit in the Vivarium?

Capturing beasts is undoubtedly one of the most fun things to do in Hogwarts Legacy. From the furball-like Puffskein and the wide-eyed Mooncalf to the majestic Kneazle, this game offers many beasts that are hard not to fall in love with. If you’ve been collecting beasts for a while, you may notice something strange when trying to release new species into your Vivarium. By default, the Vivarium is limited to a maximum of four species and 12 individual creatures, leaving players wondering: is it possible to increase the species limit in the Vivarium? Here’s the answer to that.

Can You Increase the Species Limit in the Vivarium?

The answer is yes! You can increase the species limit in the Vivarium, but not in a way that you can “upgrade” your current Vivarium to keep bringing in more beasts or species. The only way to increase the species limit in the Vivarium is by unlocking more Vivariums in the game. When you unlock more Vivariums, you will be able to store a wide range of beasts across them by making sure each of them has a different type of beast living in it. This will help to ensure that your species limit is maximized.

How to Unlock Vivariums in Hogwarts Legacy

Similar to how you received your first Vivarium, you can unlock more Vivariums in the game by completing several quests. In total, there are three more Vivariums that you can unlock in this game, each with its distinctive biome. Here’s a list of all of them and how you can unlock them.

The beach Vivarium: can be unlocked by completing the Plight of the House-Elf quest.

can be unlocked by completing the Plight of the House-Elf quest. The meadow Vivarium: can be unlocked by completing the Phoenix Rising Quest.

can be unlocked by completing the Phoenix Rising Quest. The swamp Vivarium: can be unlocked by completing the Foal of the Dead quest.

Once the Vivariums are unlocked, you’ll be able to use them to increase the species limit. Each Vivarium will increase the species limit by four, for a total of 16 different species. This means you can freely release your beasts in the Vivarium without worrying about the limit. All there is left to do is decorate your Vivarium and enjoy it!

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 11th, 2023