How to Catch Beasts for Your Vivarium in Hogwarts Legacy

Are you one of those Harry Potter fans who love everything about the animals in the Wizarding World? We have good news for you as Hogwarts Legacy allows players to capture any beast or animal they come across and save them as their pet in a location called the Vivarium. The Vivarium is a safe place for the beasts you have captured, where you can pet and feed them whenever you want a break from exploring the game’s vast open world. Catching these beasts takes some time to learn, and we are here to help teach you the ways. Here is everything you need to know about catching beasts for your Vivarium.

How to Catch More Animals for Your Vivarium in Hogwarts Legacy

It is important to know that the opportunity to catch beasts in Hogwarts Legacy will become available about halfway through the main story. This is because the Vivarium isn’t available to the player until they have completed the “The Elf, The Nabsack, and the Loom” main quest, where Deek walks you through catching a Puffskein, a Mooncalf, and a Jobberknoll. Once completed, this will unlock the first Vivarium, and the player will unlock more Vivariums as the story progresses. You can find the Vivarium at the Room of Requirement.

Deek will also provide the Nab Sack utility spell, your primary spell for catching beasts and animals around the open world. To use this spell, you must equip it to one of your Spell Sets and point it toward the beast you want to catch. The game will present you with a series of buttons you must press, sometimes one or sometimes up to four, and once you successfully press each button promptly, you will have caught that beast.

You can bring each beast you catch and free them in your Vivarium. It is important to remember that there is a limit on how many beasts you can keep in your Vivarium until later in the game.

Hogwarts Legacy is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

- This article was updated on February 10th, 2023