Hogwarts Legacy: How to Unlock Another Spell Set

Are you looking to equip more spells to use in battle? Well, to do this, you will have to unlock Spell Sets. In Hogwarts Legacy, a spell set is the four spells you have equipped in the corner of your screen that is assigned to different buttons on your controller. There is a way to equip more than one Spell Set; in fact, you can equip four in total. There are a few objectives you must do first before you unlock this ability, and we are here to walk you through those objectives. Follow this guide to unlock more spell sets, so you don’t have to swap out spells constantly, which can be a pain.

How to Equip Another Spell Set in Hogwarts Legacy

The first thing you must realize about Spell Sets is that you won’t be able to unlock them until you make it past the “Jackdaw’s Rest” main quest. Once completing this quest, you will have the option to spend Talent Points on a skill tree. On this skill tree is an ability called “Spell Knowledge,” which you must acquire to create another Spell Set (image shown below). The good news is that you have been earning Talent Points since level five, meaning you should have more than enough to unlock Spell Knowledge at this point in the game.

Once you have unlocked the Spell Knowledge ability, you can equip a whole new Spell Set. To do this, go into your main spell menu, hold R2 on PlayStation or RT on Xbox, and use the d-pad where you would like the Spell Set to be located. Now fill up this Spell Set with any spells you would like to include, and you should be good to go. To access this Spell set in battle, you would press the same buttons as mentioned before. As you continue and acquire more Talent Points, you will be able to unlock more Spell Sets corresponding to different buttons on the D-pad.

There you have it; this will help tremendously in battle. Another way to help your Wizard out would be to unlock more gear storage so you don’t have to keep dropping the ones you currently have.

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will be available on April 4, 2023, on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and on July 25, 2023, on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on February 8th, 2023