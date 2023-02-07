Are you wondering how to unlock the Dark Arts Battle Arena in Hogwarts Legacy? The Dark Arts Battle Arena is an environment for all witches and wizards to safely practice the Dark Arts in a controlled environment. You will learn how to use speels against abilities like Charm Shields when facing off against waves of enemies. However, if you start playing Hogwarts Legacy but find that you are unable to access the Dark Arts Battle Arena than it is most likely for a specific reason. What is that reason exactly? Here is everything you need to know on how to unlock the Dark Arts Battle Arena in Hogwarts Legacy.

Why Can’t I Access the Dark Arts Battle Arena in Hogwarts Legacy?

The Dark Arts Battle Arena is not included in the base game and is exclusive to the Deluxe and Collector’s editions. However, if you purchased the Standard Edition of Hogwarts Legacy you should not worry because you can still unlock the Dark Arts Battle Arena by purchasing the Dark Arts Battle Pack in-game separately. No official details have been provided on how much the in-game pack will be, but we will update this guide once we know more.

Note: There are currently no other items for purchase in the game.

What is the Dark Arts Battle Arena in Hogwarts Legacy?

The Dark Arts Battle Arena is described in-game as place to practice the darks arts against a waves of enemies using Unforgivable Curses, Avada Kedavra, Imperio, Crucio, Blasting Curse, and Confringo. Basically, any of the spells that would be frowned upon using by the wizarding world. You will also be able to complete specific challenges which will allow you to earn aditional rewards upon completion.

Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled for release on February 10, 2023, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Learn how to play 72 hours earlier by using early access!

