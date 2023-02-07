How to Unlock Avada Kedavra in Hogwarts Legacy

In Hogwarts Legacy, if you want to be an overpowered sorcerer/sorceress who uses Avada Kedavra as a means to an end, you can… If you figure out how to unlock the spell. Here’s how to get Avada Kedavra in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to Get Avada Kedavra in Hogwarts Legacy

To remind you, Avada Kedavra is the killing curse and is easily the darkest of all the Dark Arts spells. While some will torture the victim and others will grant full control over the target, Avada Kedavra straight-up kills its target. Poof. Gone.

Regardless of your chosen house, if this is the wizard/witch you want to be (there’s no shame in being bad) then you’ll want to seek out Avada Kedavra as soon as possible. Avada Kedavra is acquired around 12 to 14 hours into Hogwarts Legacy.

To get Avaga Kedavra in Hogwarts Legacy, you need to complete the Sebastian-specific relationship quests until you reach the In the Shadow of the Relic quest. The suggested level for this quest is 28 and the reward for completing it is Avada Kedavra.

As you make your way through the In the Shadow of the Relic quest, you’ll come across Sebastian near the end. Here, Sebastian will ask you if you want to learn how to use Avada Kedavra. Depending on your answers, including “yes please,” you’ll walk away knowing the Avada Kedavra. Of course, you can always say no and avoid becoming a Dark wizard/witch altogether.

That is how you get Avada Kedavra in Hogwarts Legacy. Much like broom riding, Avada Kedavra is an ability that comes later in the game, so enjoy your time in the present as you march toward becoming one of the most powerful Dark witches/wizards alive.

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will be available on April 4, 2023, on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and on July 25, 2023, on Nintendo Switch.