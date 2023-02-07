How to Get All Deluxe Edition Bonuses in Hogwarts Legacy

While one of the major perks of getting the Deluxe Edition is being able to play Hogwarts Legacy early, another great perk is all of the bonus gear you get and the Thestral mount. Here is how to claim all of your Deluxe Edition bonuses in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to Claim All Deluxe Edition Bonuses in Hogwarts Legacy

Right after you select your graphics options, you’ll be presented with a few messages that will confirm that your Deluxe Edition bonuses are claimed. It’s as easy as that! Once you start up Hogwarts Legacy and get into the character creator, you’ll already have the assurance that your Deluxe Edition extra content is claimed.

How to Equip Dark Arts Pack in Hogwarts Legacy

Now that you have the Deluxe Edition, it’s only a matter of using it. The first thing that you’ll have immediate access to is your Dark Arts Pack which includes an awesome robe and a killer cap. To put your Dark Arts Pack gear on, simply change your appearance.

The Dark Arts Pack gear isn’t actual gear you get to use, but it is gear that is available in your appearances menu.

How to Ride Thestral in Hopwarts Legacy

The last thing from your Deluxe Edition that you’ll be able to use is your Thestral mount. Beast riding in Hogwarts Legacy is unlocked around 12 hours into the game, so that means that you’ll need to make a bit of progress until you can hop on the back of your Thestral.

Once you’ve unlocked beast riding in Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll be able to switch your beast mount out for your Thestral by opening the gear menu and making the swap, similar to how you would change your gear’s appearance.

That is how to claim and use every bonus in the Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition. We hope this guide was helpful and that you put your Dark Arts apparel to good use by learning Avada Kedavra.

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will be available on April 4, 2023, on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and on July 25, 2023, on Nintendo Switch.