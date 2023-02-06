If you have early access to Hogwarts Legacy and want to play the game as soon as possible, you can do the New Zealand trick. If you are in any United States timezone, with this trick, you’ll be able to play Hogwarts Legacy as early as midday on February 6. Here’s how to do the New Zealand trick to play Hogwarts Legacy early.

How to Do the Hogwarts Legacy New Zealand Trick

Before we start, you need to know that although Hogwarts Legacy is available on multiple platforms, the New Zealand trick only works on Xbox consoles, not PC or PlayStation. The reason for this is that PlayStation consoles and PC don’t allow you to switch regions, but Xbox consoles do.

As you may have guessed, to do the New Zealand trick, you’ll need to change your region. Doing this on your console will enable you to unlock Hogwarts Legacy in the earliest timezone, which is NZDT. Usually, you’d have to wait for midnight local time to have Hogwarts Legacy unlock on February 7 and February 10 for non-early access players, but this trick bypasses that.

To change your region to NZDT, you need to launch your Xbox and open Settings. From there, select System and then open the Location drop-down menu. Select New Zealand and then select English (New Zealand) in the Language Region drop-down menu. With that done, restart your Xbox and you’ll be good to go.

To reiterate, you’ll only be able to play Hogwarts Legacy if you pre-ordered the Deluxe Edition of the game. If that is you, then complete the New Zealand trick and you’ll be good to play Hogwarts Legacy as early as possible.

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will be available on April 4, 2023, on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and on July 25, 2023, on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on February 6th, 2023