When it comes to wands and brooms in Hogwarts Legacy, there are a lot of options. Thankfully with brooms, you can swap out whichever ones you want when you want it by changing your appearance. If you want to know what the best brooms are in Hogwarts Legacy, you’ve come to the right place.

What is the Best Broom in Hogwarts Legacy?

The brooms in Hogwarts Legacy have no statistical advantage over each other — it’s all just cosmetics. Also, there are only 13 broomstick types in the base Hogwarts Legacy game.

With that said, if you really want the best broom in Hogwarts Legacy, you need to complete the broom trial quests and buy all three upgrades. After buying the upgrades, your broom will fly faster and have more stamina regardless of your chosen broom type.

4 Best Brooms in Hogwarts Legacy

Because Hogwarts Legacy is set in the 1800s, the Nimbus 2000 and the Firebolt, two of the most famous broomsticks from the Harry Potter books and movies, are not included in Hogwarts Legacy. However, there are a few great broomstick options in Hogwarts Legacy.

Since the broomsticks are only cosmetic, this list of the best broomsticks in Hogwarts Legacy is purely subjective. You can have your own personal tastes when it comes to the best broom since your opinion is the only one that really matters when it comes to selecting your broom.

Hogwarts Legacy Yew Weaver

The fourth best broom in Hogwarts Legacy is the Yew Weaver. This broomstick is small, has an interesting wood pattern, and has a squared-off back. I don’t like any dangling or extra cosmetics on my broom, so I think Yew Weaver’s simple design is great.

Hogwarts Legacy Bright Spark

The third best broom in Hogwarts Legacy is the Bright Spark. Though I haven’t unlocked it yet because it requires an awful lot of popped balloons in the Challenges tab, from the pictures I have seen, it is sleek, stylish, and modern. Just what I like.

Hogwarts Legacy Hogwarts House Broom

Though it is a little less fancy than the other brooms, the Hogwarts House Broom is endearing because it represents your own house. Especially if you pair it with the coolest cloak in the game, you can ride through the night repping your house.

Hogwarts Legacy Night Dancer

The best broom in Hogwarts Legacy, in my opinion, is the Night Dancer. Not only is this one of the only comfortable-looking brooms in the game, but it also has a great finish on the wood, a beautiful taper on the back, and tasteful attachments. Night Dancer isn’t too fancy but isn’t too plain. It’s perfect all around.

That’s my list of the best brooms in Hogwarts Legacy, but what do you think? Which broom do you take out on your way to collect Mandrakes or thwart (or promote) evil? In Hogwarts Legacy, the choice is yours.

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will be available on April 4, 2023, on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and on July 25, 2023, on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on February 9th, 2023