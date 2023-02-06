What Year Does Hogwarts Legacy Take Place? – Answered

After numerous delays and a mountain of discourse, Hogwarts Legacy has finally arrived. This game takes place in the Wizarding World along with the Harry Potter series and the Fantastic Beasts film franchise, and despite the less than stellar reaction to the latest Fantastic Beasts films, Hogwarts Legacy has received a warm reception from fans. However, this game isn’t set in the modern day. Instead, it takes place sometime during the 19th century. Where exactly does Hogwarts Legacy fit into the Harry Potter timeline though?

When Does Hogwarts Legacy Take Place?

Hogwarts Legacy is set in the late 1800s. Avalanche Software hasn’t provided an exact date in the game’s marketing and there isn’t any dialogue in the game that lists an exact time, but eagle-eyed fans have spotted something in one of the game’s trailers that hints at a potential timeline slot for Hogwarts Legacy.

In the gameplay reveal trailer for Hogwarts Legacy, a newspaper depicts the goblin rebellion central to the game’s plot. The newspaper has a date written at the top: September 1, 1890. This means that Hogwarts Legacy takes place in the year 1890, roughly a hundred years before the birth of Harry Potter.

This is one of the earliest settings explored in the Wizarding World, even earlier than the Fantastic Beasts films which are set in the early 1900s. Fun fact, that means that Hogwarts Legacy takes place nine years before the events of Red Dead Redemption 2 and a few decades after Like a Dragon: Ishin, just to give you a sense of perspective.

Because Hogwarts Legacy is set so early in the Wizarding World timeline, there likely aren’t any major connections to the film franchises it’s based on. Even Albus Dumbledore, one of the oldest characters in the Harry Potter films, didn’t enroll at Hogwarts until 1892. The game could pull some timeline trickery in the name of fanservice, but it’s unlikely given that the trailers and marketing have focused on the game’s original cast of characters.

You’ll still see plenty of Wizarding World staples as you explore the halls of Hogwarts and its surrounding areas during your Hogwarts Legacy adventure, however. You’ll get placed into a house when you arrive at the school, customize your character, and upgrade your very own wand among other things.

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on February 6th, 2023