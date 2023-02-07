The Coolest Cloak in Hogwarts Legacy is Unlocked in This Side Quest

There are many great options when it comes to cloaks in Hogwarts Legacy, including the cloak in the Dark Arts pack. However, there is one cloak that is easily the best-looking in the entire game. Even better than the Merlin cloak. Here is what the best cloak is in Hogwarts Legacy and how to get it.

How to Get the Best Cloak in Hogwarts Legacy

As showcased in the image at the beginning of this article, the best cloak in Hogwarts Legacy is the Relic House Uniform. Depending on which house you chose, you’ll be able to rock this magical cloak that glows and has a fantastic design of your house’s mascot.

Though the Relic House Uniform isn’t the best piece of gear you’ll get in the game (as you level up, you’ll constantly get better gear), the Relic House Uniform is arguably the best cloak appearance in the game. You can change your appearance to always have the Relic House Uniform on.

To unlock the Relic House Uniform for your specific house, all you need to do is find all 16 Daedalian keys. Luckily, we have a guide on how to find all 16 Daedalian keys, so head over there to claim this cloak as soon as possible.

Once you’ve found all 16 Daedalian keys, you’ll need to unlock the chest located in your common room, insert all 16 house tokens, and pop the trunk open. Once you do, you’ll receive this majestic house-specific cloak in Hogwarts Legacy.

The Relic House Uniform is subjectively the best cloak in Hogwarts Legacy, but I think everyone will agree after wearing it that it is easily one of if not the best cloak in Hogwarts Legacy. Especially the blue and gold Ravenclaw one (wink)!

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will be available on April 4, 2023, on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and on July 25, 2023, on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on February 7th, 2023