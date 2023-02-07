Did you preorder the game’s deluxe edition or spend time creating your Pottermore profile and are now wondering how to get Dark Arts and Pottermore Outfits in Hogwarts Legacy? Unfortunately, Pottermore and the Hogwarts Legacy game doesn’t tell you how to claim all the magical content you are rewarded with. While you will need to complete many steps to acquire these outfits, don’t worry because we have everything required broken down into easy-to-follow steps. Here is everything you need to know about getting Dark Arts and Pottermore Outfits in Hogwart Legacy.

How to Claim the Dark Arts and Pottermore Outfits in Hogwarts Legacy

Before you can get the Dark Arts and Pottermore Outfits in Hogwarts legacy, you will need to complete the following steps:

Purchase the Deluxe or Collector’s Edition of Hogwarts Legacy You can purchase the Dark Arts Pack in-game at any time if you own the Standard Edition Complete the House Sorting and Wand quizzes on Wizarding World Link your Harry Potter Profile with your WB account to earn the Pottermore outfits. Click the CLAIM button on the main menu before you start a new game. Get past the prologue, where you are sorted to your house Open up the Character menu Navigate to the Gear tab Click on an Equipped piece of clothing Access the Appearance menu

You will find all Dark Arts and Pottermore Outfits here. For example, when you click on your Robe, you will be taken to the Cloaks and Robes Appearance screen. From Here, you can modify the appearance of your existing Robe by selecting the Dark Arts Robe. This is the same process for the rest of the Dark Arts and Pottermore outfits.

Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled for release on February 10, 2023, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Learn how to play 72 hours earlier by using early access!

- This article was updated on February 7th, 2023