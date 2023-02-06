Are you wondering how to get Gryffindor in Wizarding World so you will be in your favorite house when playing Hogwarts Legacy? Some of the most powerful wizards in the Wizarding World universe came from Gryffindor. So if you want to be like Harry Potter, Albus Dumbledore, Minerva McGonagall, and Sir Nicholas de Mimsy-Porpington, then we don’t blame you for wanting to be sorted into the Gryffindor house. Like being sorted into Ravenclaw or Slytherin, you can choose to be put in the house by completing a quiz and linking your account. Here is how to get Gryffindor in Wizarding World so you can be part of the Gryffindor house in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to Get Sorted into Gryffindor in Hogwarts Legacy

The easiest way to get Gryffindor is by taking the house sorting quiz on the Wizarding World and then linking your account to WB Games. After that, Hogwarts Legacy will use your house and wand from your Wizarding World profile.

Wizarding World House Sorting Quiz Answers

The sorting hat quiz will ask about your personality using 28 questions. Based on how you answer those questions is how the sorting hat will place you in a house. However, you can choose to be sorted into Gryffindor by answering the questions using the answers in the table below.

Question Answer Moon or Stars? Stars Left or Right? Right Heads or Tails? Tails Black or White? Black Dawn or Dusk? Dawn Forest or River? Forest If you were attending Hogwarts, which pet would you choose to take with you? Tabby Cat Once every century, the Flutterby bush produces flowers that adapt their scent to attract the unwary. If it lured you, it would smell of: A crackling log fire. How would you like to be known to history? The Bold Late at night, walking alone down the street, you hear a peculiar cry that you believe to have a magical source. Do you: Draw your wand and try to discover the source of the noise? If you could have any power, which would you choose? The power of invisibilty. A troll has gone berserk in the Headmaster’s study at Hogwarts. It is about to smash, crush and tear several irreplaceable items and treasures… In which order would you rescue these objects? 1st: A mysterious handwritten book full of strange runes.



2nd: Student records going back 1000 years.



3rd: A nearly perfected cure for dragon pox. What kind of instrument most pleases your ear? The Drum What are you most looking forward to learning at Hogwarts? Secrets about the castle. Which road tempts you most? The twisting, leaf-strewn path through woods. Which of the following would you most hate people to call you? Selfish Which would you rather be? Praised After you have died, what would you most like people to do when they hear your name? Ask for more stories about your adventures. A Muggle confronts you and says that they are sure you are a witch or wizard. Do you: Agree, and walk away, leaving them to wonder whether you are bluffing. You enter an enchanted garden. What would you be most curious to examine first? The statue of an old wizard with a strangely twinkling eye. Four boxes are placed before you. Which would you try and open? The small pewter box, unassuming and plain, with a scratched message upon it that reads ‘I open only for the worthy.’ Given the choice, would you rather invent a potion that would guarantee you? Glory One of your house mates cheated in a Hogwarts exam using a Self-Spelling Quill. He has come top of the class in Charms, beating you into second place. Professor Flitwick is suspicious of what happened. He draws you to one side after his lesson and asks you whether or not your classmate used a forbidden quill. What do you do? Tell Professor Flitwick that he ought to ask your classmate (and resolve to tell your classmate that if he doesn’t tell the truth, you will). Which of the following do you find most difficult to deal with? Loneliness Which of the following do you find most difficult to deal with? Ghosts Which nightmare would frighten you most? An eye at the keyhole of the dark, windowless room in which you are locked. You and two friends need to cross a bridge guarded by a river troll who insists on fighting one of you before he will let all of you pass. Do you: Volunteer to fight? Four goblets are placed before you. Which would you choose to drink? The golden liquid so bright that it hurts the eye and which makes sunspots dance all around the room.

Note: It is impossible to be sorted into Gryffindor if you already took the quiz on your existing Wizarding World profile. You will need to either delete your existing profile and recreate it or sign up with a different email address.

Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled for release on February 10, 2023, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Learn how to play 72 hours earlier by using early access!

- This article was updated on February 6th, 2023