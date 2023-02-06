Are you wondering how to get Ravneclaw in Wizarding World so you will be in your favorite house when playing Hogwarts Legacy? Some of the most powerful wizards in the Wizarding World universe came from Ravenclaw. So if you want to be like Garrick Ollivander, Luna Lovegood, Millicent Bagnold, and Filius Flitwick, then we don’t blame you for wanting to be sorted into Ravenclaw house. Like being sorted into Hufflepuff or Slytherin, you can choose to be put in the house by completing a quiz and linking your account. Here is how to get Ravenclaw in Wizarding World so you can be part of the Ravenclaw house in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to Get Sorted into Ravenclaw in Hogwarts Legacy

The easiest way to get Ravenclaw is by taking the house sorting quiz on the Wizarding World and then linking your account to WB Games. After that, Hogwarts Legacy will use your house and wand from your Wizarding World profile.

Wizarding World House Sorting Quiz Answers

The sorting hat quiz will ask about your personality using 28 questions. Based on how you answer those questions is how the sorting hat will place you in a house. However, you can choose to be sorted into Ravenclaw by answering the questions using the answers in the table below.

Question Answer Moon or Stars? Moon Left or Right? Left Heads or Tails? Heads Black or White? White Dawn or Dusk? Dawn Forest or River? Forest If you were attending Hogwarts, which pet would you choose to take with you? Tawny Owl Once every century, the Flutterby bush produces flowers that adapt their scent to attract the unwary. If it lured you, it would smell of: Fresh Parchment How would you like to be known to history? The Wise Late at night, walking alone down the street, you hear a peculiar cry that you believe to have a magical source. Do you: Proceed with caution, keeping one hand on your concealed wand and an eye out for any disturbance? If you could have any power, which would you choose? The power to change your appearance at will. A troll has gone berserk in the Headmaster’s study at Hogwarts. It is about to smash, crush and tear several irreplaceable items and treasures… In which order would you rescue these objects? 1st: A mysterious handwritten book full of strange runes.



2nd: A nearly perfected cure for dragon pox.



3rd: Student records going back 1000 years. What kind of instrument most pleases your ear? The Piano What are you most looking forward to learning at Hogwarts? Every area of magic I can. Which road tempts you most? The cobbled street lined with ancient buildings. Which of the following would you most hate people to call you? Ignorant Which would you rather be? Imitated After you have died, what would you most like people to do when they hear your name? Think with admiration of your achievements. A Muggle confronts you and says that they are sure you are a witch or wizard. Do you: Ask what makes them think so? You enter an enchanted garden. What would you be most curious to examine first? The silver-leafed tree bearing golden apples. Four boxes are placed before you. Which would you try and open? The ornate golden casket, standing on clawed feet, whose inscription warns that both secret knowledge and unbearable temptation lie within. Given the choice, would you rather invent a potion that would guarantee you? Wisdom One of your house mates cheated in a Hogwarts exam using a Self-Spelling Quill. He has come top of the class in Charms, beating you into second place. Professor Flitwick is suspicious of what happened. He draws you to one side after his lesson and asks you whether or not your classmate used a forbidden quill. What do you do? Tell Professor Flitwick the truth. If your classmate is prepared to win by cheating, he deserves to be found out. Also, as you are both in the same house, any points he loses will be regained by you, for coming first in his place. Which of the following do you find most difficult to deal with? Hunger Which of the following do you find most difficult to deal with? Goblins Which nightmare would frighten you most? Standing on top of something very high and realizing suddenly that there are no hand- or footholds, nor any barrier to stop you from falling. You and two friends need to cross a bridge guarded by a river troll who insists on fighting one of you before he will let all of you pass. Do you: Attempt to confuse the troll into letting all three of you pass without fighting? Four goblets are placed before you. Which would you choose to drink? The foaming, frothing, silvery liquid that sparkles as though containing ground diamonds.

Note: It is impossible to be sorted into Ravenclaw if you already took the quiz on your existing Wizarding World profile. You will need to either delete your existing profile and recreate it or sign up with a different email address.

Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled for release on February 10, 2023, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Learn how to play 72 hours earlier by using early access!

- This article was updated on February 6th, 2023