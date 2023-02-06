Are you wondering how to get Hufflepuff in Wizarding World so you will be in your favorite house when playing Hogwarts Legacy? Some of the most powerful wizards in the Wizarding World universe came from Hufflepuff. So if you want to be like Newt Scamander, Cedric Diggory, Pomona Sprout, and Nymphadora Tonks, then we don’t blame you for wanting to be sorted into Hufflepuff house. Like obtaining the Elder Wand or being sorted into Slytherin, you can choose to be put in the house by completing a quiz and linking your account. Here is how to get Hufflepuff in Wizarding World so you can be part of the Hufflepuff house in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to Get Sorted into Hufflepuff in Hogwarts Legacy

The easiest way to get Hufflepuff is by taking the house sorting quiz on the Wizarding World and then linking your account to WB Games. After that, Hogwarts Legacy will use your house and wand from your Wizarding World profile.

Wizarding World House Sorting Quiz Answers

The sorting hat quiz will ask about your personality using 28 questions. Based on how you answer those questions is how the sorting hat will place you in a house. However, you can choose to be sorted into Hufflepuff by answering the questions using the answers in the table below.

Question Answer Moon or Stars? Stars Left or Right? Right Heads or Tails? Heads Black or White? Black Dawn or Dusk? Dusk Forest or River? River If you were attending Hogwarts, which pet would you choose to take with you? Common Toad Once every century, the Flutterby bush produces flowers that adapt their scent to attract the unwary. If it lured you, it would smell of: Home How would you like to be known to history? The Good Late at night, walking alone down the street, you hear a peculiar cry that you believe to have a magical source. Do you: Proceed with caution, keeping one hand on your concealed wand and an eye out for any disturbance. If you could have any power, which would you choose? The Power of superhuman strength. A troll has gone berserk in the Headmaster’s study at Hogwarts. It is about to smash, crush and tear several irreplaceable items and treasures… In which order would you rescue these objects? 1st: Student records going back 1000 years.



2nd: A nearly perfected cure for dragon pox.



3rd: A mysterious handwritten book full of strange runes. What kind of instrument most pleases your ear? The Trumpet What are you most looking forward to learning at Hogwarts? All about magical creatures and how to befriend/care for them. Which road tempts you most? The cobbled street lined with ancient buildings. Which of the following would you most hate people to call you? Selfish Which would you rather be? Trusted After you have died, what would you most like people to do when they hear your name? Think with admiration of your achievements. A Muggle confronts you and says that they are sure you are a witch or wizard. Do you: Tell them that you are worried about their mental health and offer to call a doctor. You enter an enchanted garden. What would you be most curious to examine first? The fat red toadstools that appear to be talking to each other. Four boxes are placed before you. Which would you try and open? The small tortoiseshell box, embellished with gold, inside which some small creature seems to be squeaking. Given the choice, would you rather invent a potion that would guarantee you? Love One of your house mates cheated in a Hogwarts exam using a Self-Spelling Quill. He has come top of the class in Charms, beating you into second place. Professor Flitwick is suspicious of what happened. He draws you to one side after his lesson and asks you whether or not your classmate used a forbidden quill. What do you do? Lie and say you don’t know (but hope that somebody else tells Professor Flitwick the truth) Which of the following do you find most difficult to deal with? Hunger Which of the following do you find most difficult to deal with? Trolls Which nightmare would frighten you most? Waking up to find that neither your friends nor your family has any idea who you are. You and two friends need to cross a bridge guarded by a river troll who insists on fighting one of you before he will let all of you pass. Do you: Suggest drawing lots to decide which of you will fight. Four goblets are placed before you. Which would you choose to drink? The smooth, thick, richly purple drink that gives off a delicious smell of chocolate and plums.

Note: It is impossible to be sorted into Hufflepuff if you already took the quiz on your existing Wizarding World profile. You will need to either delete your existing profile and recreate it or sign up with a different email address.

Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled for release on February 10, 2023, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Learn how to play 72 hours earlier by using early access!

- This article was updated on February 6th, 2023