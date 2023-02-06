Are you wondering how to get Slytherin in Wizarding World so you will be in your favorite house when playing Hogwarts Legacy? Some of the most powerful wizards in the Wizarding World universe came from Slytherin. So if you want to be like Merlin, Tom Riddle, Severus Snape, and Draco Malfoy, then we don’t blame you for wanting to be sorted into Slytherin house. Or do you just not like Gryffindor and want to oppose them while at Hogwarts? Like obtaining the Elder Wand, you can choose to be put in the house by completing a quiz and linking your account. Here is how to get Slytherin in Wizarding World so you can be part of the Slytherin house in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to Get Sorted into Slytherin in Hogwarts Legacy

The easiest way to get Slytherin is by taking the house sorting quiz on the Wizarding World and then linking your account to WB Games. After that, Hogwarts Legacy will use your house and wand from your Wizarding World profile.

Wizarding World House Sorting Quiz Answers

The sorting hat quiz will ask about your personality using a pool of 28 questions. Based on how you answer those questions is how the sorting hat will place you in a house. However, you can choose to be sorted into Slytherin by answering the questions using the answers in the table below.

Question Answer Moon or Stars? Moon Left or Right? Left Heads or Tails? Tails Black or White? Black Dawn or Dusk? Dusk Forest or River? River If you were attending Hogwarts, which pet would you choose to take with you? Siamese Cat Once every century, the Flutterby bush produces flowers that adapt their scent to attract the unwary. If it lured you, it would smell of: The Sea How would you like to be known to history? The Great Late at night, walking alone down the street, you hear a peculiar cry that you believe to have a magical source. Do you: Draw your wand and stand your ground? If you could have any power, which would you choose? The power to change the past. A troll has gone berserk in the Headmaster’s study at Hogwarts. It is about to smash, crush and tear several irreplaceable items and treasures… In which order would you rescue these objects? 1st: Student records going back 1000 years.



2nd: A mysterious handwritten book full of strange runes.



3rd: A nearly perfected cure for dragon pox. What kind of instrument most pleases your ear? The Violin What are you most looking forward to learning at Hogwarts? Hexes and Jinxes Which road tempts you most? The narrow, dark, lantern-lit alley Which of the following would you most hate people to call you? Ordinary Which would you rather be? Feared After you have died, what would you most like people to do when they hear your name? I don’t care what people think of me after I’m dead; its what they think of me while I’m alive that counts. A Muggle confronts you and says that they are sure you are a witch or wizard. Do you: Agree, and ask whether they’d like a free sample of a jinx? You enter an enchanted garden. What would you be most curious to examine first? The bubbling pool, in the depths of which something luminous is swirling. Four boxes are placed before you. Which would you try and open? The gleaming jet black box with a silver lock and key, marked with a mysterious rune that you know to be the Mark of Merlin. Given the choice, would you rather invent a potion that would guarantee you? Power One of your house mates cheated in a Hogwarts exam using a Self-Spelling Quill. Now he has come top of the class in Charms, beating you into second place. Professor Flitwick is suspicious of what happened. He draws you to one side after his lesson and asks you whether or not your classmate used a forbidden quill. What do you do? You would not wait to be asked to tell Professor Flitwick the truth. If you knew that somebody was using a forbidden quill, you would tell the teacher before the exam started. Which of the following do you find most difficult to deal with? Cold Which of the following do you find most difficult to deal with? Vampires Which nightmare would frighten you most? Being forced to speak in such a silly voice that hardly anyone can understand you, and everyone laughs at you. You and two friends need to cross a bridge guarded by a river troll who insists on fighting one of you before he will let all of you pass. Do you: Suggest that all three of you should fight? Four goblets are placed before you. Which would you choose to drink? The mysterious black liquid that gleams like ink, and gives off fumes that make you see strange visions.

Note: It is impossible to be sorted into Slytherin if you already took the quiz on your existing Wizarding World profile. You will need to either delete your existing profile and recreate it or sign up with a different email address.

Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled for release on February 10, 2023, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Learn how to play 72 hours earlier by using early access!

- This article was updated on February 6th, 2023