From headgears and robes to wands, Hogwarts Legacy provides a comprehensive customization feature for players to make their desired character. While there are many apparels to choose from, one that you don’t want to miss out on is the Merlin’s Cloak, an exclusive outfit that can only be obtained for a limited time. This is an outfit that you won’t be able to find in the game unless you go through some steps. If you want to be able to equip this magnificent-looking cloak on your character, ensure you know how to get Merlin’s Cloak in Hogwarts Legacy!

How to Get Merlin’s Cloak in Hogwarts Legacy

To unlock Merlin’s Cloak in Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll need to watch the Avalanche Software Twitch stream for at least 20 minutes. This is an exclusive item from the developer’s early access live stream on February 7 at 8 AM PT or February 10 at 8 AM PT. You can also get other cosmetic rewards from watching Twitch, such as the Silver Dragon-Eyed Spectacle, Urchin Hat, Carmine Lightning Scarf, and the Lilac Ensemble for every 30 minutes watched. Unlike Merlin’s Cloak, these items can be obtained by watching other streamers, as long as they have the “drops enabled” tag in the Hogwarts Legacy category on Twitch.

Before you can claim the Merlin’s Cloak drop, you must make sure you have connected your Twitch account with your WB Games profile. This can be done by visiting the Hogwarts Legacy Twitch Drop website and following all the prompts and instructions. The rewards can be claimed until February 25, so you’ll still have plenty of time to earn them.

The most important thing you should know is that you need to claim your current reward before moving on to the next one, because the progress bar will be stuck unless you claim it. When watching the stream, you can see your progress for your current reward by clicking on your icon in the top right corner. Once the progress bar is already full, you can click on it to redeem your reward on a different page. There, you can claim your reward by clicking the “Claim Now” message. Keep checking for your progress bar, so you don’t waste time on a reward you can already claim.

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 7th, 2023