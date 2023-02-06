How to Get the Best Wand in Wizarding World

Any die-hard Harry Potter fan will tell you one of the best wands in all of the Wizarding World is none other than The Elder Wand. This wand has a fascinating history as it is part of some of the most important storylines of the movies and books, most notably the Deathly Hallows. But can you use this wand in the new game Hogwarts Legacy? Yes, you can, but there are some steps that you need to complete first to acquire it in-game.

Steps to Get the Elder Wand in Wizarding World

The Wizarding World can affect your game regarding wands and whether you end up in Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, Gryffindor, or Slytherin. You can receive the Elder Wand for in-game use by answering the questions of the Wizarding World correctly. If you don’t answer each question properly, there is a high chance that you will end up with a different wand, so you must keep reading as we have the correct answers for your quiz. Follow the steps below to access the quiz, and then farther down, we will have the questions answered for you.

Go to the official Wizarding World website, where the quiz is located. Login to your account; if you don’t have one, then create one. Complete your profile by completing the quizzes for your house and Patrnous Charm. Once those quizzes are done, you will be asked to complete your wand quiz. Answer the questions correctly to receive the Elder Wand.

Elden Wand Quiz Answers

Below are the answers to each question to receive the Elder Wand.

Question 1: First of all, you would describe yourself as? Answer: Anything works here .

Question 2: And your eyes. Answer: Blue

Question 3: Was the day on which you were born? Answer: Any answer works here .

Question 4: Do you most pride yourself on your… Answer: Intelligence

Question 5: Travelling alone down a deserted road, you reach a crossroads. Do you continue… Answer: Right towards the castle .

Question 6: Do you most fear… Answer: Any answer here will work ; each has a different outcome regarding your wand’s core. For example, Darkness will grant you Phoenix Core, Heights will grant you Dragon Core, and Fire will grant you Unicorn Core.

Question 7: In a chest of magical artifacts, which would you choose… Answer: Any answer here will work ; each has a different outcome regarding your wand’s core. For example, Bound Scroll will grant you Phoenix Core, Silver Dagger will grant you Dragon Core, and Glittering Jewel will grant you Unicorn Core.



Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled for release on February 10, 2023, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 6th, 2023