Which House Should You Pick in Hogwarts Legacy?

After learning about how much your house affects the story of Hogwarts Legacy, you might be wondering what house you should pick. Your house is a big part of your identity as you continue forward in Hogwarts Legacy. While picking the best graphics option is an important decision, selecting your house could be the most important decision in Hogwarts Legacy. No pressure.

What is the Best House for Me in Hogwarts Legacy?

One of the easiest ways to determine your house in Hogwarts Legacy is to select daring, curiosity, loyalty, or ambition and see what result you get. If you want a more in-depth look at what house you identify as you can take the Sorting Hat quiz on the official Wizarding World website.

The houses in Hogwarts can be broken down into typical archetypes, but these adjectives are just general attributes that are often associated with people who claim to belong to a specific house. You can be whoever you want to be in the house you want to belong to.

For Gryffindor, the students are usually strong-willed, brave, courageous, and take on leadership. For Ravenclaw, the students are often intelligent, witty, curious, and academic. For Hufflepuff, the students are generally loyal, trustworthy, fearless, and dependable. For Slytherin, the students are often rebellious, powerful, adventurous, and ambitious.

In Hogwarts Legacy, you can either play as a witch or wizard version of yourself or you can create an entirely new fictional character to play as. Depending on who you decide to play as in this Hogwarts RPG, you’re house decision can either reflect your own preference, your character’s preference, or a little bit of both.

And that is how to decide which house is best for you in Hogwarts Legacy. sometimes, it can come down to liking the color green the most or preferring a specific common room. Sometimes it can be about wanting to be with friends or like-minded people. However you come to your decision, you should feel proud of the house you pick to represent as you set out on your grand adventure in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will be available on April 4, 2023, on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and on July 25, 2023, on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on February 6th, 2023