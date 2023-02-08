Are you ready to take a trip to Hogwarts? If so, you’ll need to know how to use Floo powder in the new Hogwarts Legacy game. One of the most exciting features of the recently released Hogwarts Legacy video game is the ability to use the iconic Floo powder to travel from one location to another. But where can you find and use this magical ingredient? Here’s a guide on how to use Floo powder in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to Use Floo Powder to Travel in Hogwarts Legacy

The way Floo powder works in the game is slightly different compared to the Harry Potter movies. Instead of stepping into a fireplace after throwing the powder there to teleport to other places, in this game, you will find Floo flames in various locations such as the school hallways, towers, and even in the Great Hall. When you locate and approach a Floo flame for the first time, it will appear gray, meaning it’s inactive. To activate the Floo flame, you need to be close enough to it. Once you do this, the gray flame will turn into a green flame, and it will become a fast travel point for you.

To travel using the Floo powder or flame, you need to left-click to open up your map, then select the destination you would like to travel to. On the map, you can see all the Foo flames or fast travel points you have unlocked before. It’s important to note that you can only travel to a location that has a Floo Flame. If you try to travel to a place that doesn’t have a Floo flame, you’ll be unable to do so.

That sums up everything you need to know about using Floo powder to travel in Hogwarts Legacy. Using Floo powder in Hogwarts Legacy is a great way to move around the game world, complete quests, and explore new places quickly. However, it’s important to remember that you can only travel to locations with a Floo flame. So, keep an eye out for these locations to make the most of your travels.

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 8th, 2023