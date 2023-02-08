If you’re a Potterhead looking to take your wizarding skills to the next level, then learning how to use potions in Hogwarts Legacy is essential. Potions are some of the most powerful items you can use in battle and can give you an edge against even the toughest of foes. From restoring your health, and reducing spell cooldowns, to boosting your defenses, there is a wide range of potions that will ensure your survivability, allowing you to outlast your enemies and complete quests quickly. If you’re wondering how to use potions in Hogwarts Legacy, check out the steps below!

How to Use Potions in Hogwarts Legacy

Using potions in Hogwarts Legacy is relatively straightforward. Hold the tab button to open up the tool wheel to use a potion. From there, select the potion you want to use by moving your cursor to it and then clicking it. If you’re playing on a console, you’ll need to hit the L1 button to access the wheel and move your right analog stick to choose the potion you want to consume.

Just a heads up, you are not invincible when selecting and consuming potions. Your character can still get attacked and interrupted, preventing the potion from taking effect. To avoid this, ensure you time it well or find a safe spot to hide and drink the potion for a short time.

Finally, it’s essential to remember that potions are finite and can only be used once. So make sure you use them wisely and don’t waste them on weaker opponents. While you can buy potions in the game, brewing them by yourself will save you money, and most importantly, you’ll also feel like a true Potions Master. With practice and some luck, you’ll find that potions can be a powerful ally in your fight against evil.

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 8th, 2023