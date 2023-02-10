How to Get and Craft Maxima Potion in Hogwarts Legacy

The Maxima potion is a powerful elixir that increases spell damage for a short time, making it one of the best potions to use during combat in Hogwarts Legacy. If you often find yourself in a pinch when fighting powerful enemies or need a damage boost on your spells, this is the potion for you. Crafting this potion can be tricky, but with a few tips and tricks, you can learn how to get and craft the Maxima Potion in no time. Here’s a simple guide on how to get and craft the Maxima potion in Hogwarts Legacy!

Where to Buy Maxima Potion in Hogwarts Legacy

The easiest way to get the Maxima Potion is by purchasing it at J. Pippin’s Potions Shop in Hogsmeade. This shop can be found on the west side corner of the Hogsmeade area. Once you’re there, talk to Perry Pippin and select the option to purchase the potion. You’ll then be able to buy it for 300 Galleons. If you’re planning to use this potion in the long run, it’s more beneficial to buy the recipe for 500 Galleons so you can craft it yourself.

How to Craft Maxima Potion in Hogwarts Legacy

Alternatively, you can also brew your own Maxima Potion with the necessary ingredients. To create the potion, you’ll need x1 Leech Juice and x1 Spider Fang. You can find both of these ingredients by exploring the various areas of Hogwarts Legacy. Leech Juice can be found near the river in the Forbidden Forest, while Spider Fangs can be obtained from the spiders located in the Spider Lair, just north of the Hogwarts ground.

Once you’ve collected both of these ingredients, you’ll need to create the potion using the Potions Station. You can find them by visiting the Room of Requirement or in the Potions Classroom. To craft the Maxima Potion, simply interact with the Potions Station, select the Maxima Potion, then wait 30 seconds until the pot stops stirring.

No matter which method you choose to get the Maxima Potion, it’s sure to be a valuable addition to your inventory. With the Maxima Potion, you’ll be able to tackle some of the most challenging enemies in the game with relative ease, as it can increase your spell’s damage. So, don’t hesitate to pick up this powerful potion and add it to your collection.

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 10th, 2023