Are you struggling to fight the Pensieve Guardian in Hogwarts Legacy? Know that you are not alone. The Pensieve Guardian is a boss you need to defeat to progress through the main story, and you will need more than just spamming your spells to win against him. Although his movements aren’t hard to dodge, making a simple mistake can get you hit with massive damage. If you want to know how you can finish him off quickly, here’s an easy method to defeat the Pensieve Guardian in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to Beat the Pensieve Guardian in Hogwarts Legacy

Before you can face off against the Pensieve Guardian, you’ll need to go through his minions first. Like fighting most enemies, the most important thing you should do is time your parry well. Also, dodge their attacks, so you don’t waste your potions on them. Upon defeating the minions, the Pensieve Guardian will spawn and attack you by stomping the ground, releasing a deadly wave that strikes forward. This is his first phase attack that you can dodge easily by paying attention to his animation.

Before stomping the ground, he will lift his leg, allowing you a split-second window to react. Keep dodging while casting your spells on him to build up your Ancient Magic bar. This will ensure that you can stun him and chip down his health quickly when you release it.

During his second phase, he will release fire-like projectiles that follow you wherever you go. You can drink the Edurus potion, which will turn your character’s appearance like a rock, boosting your defenses if you have issues within this phase. The key to winning against the Pensieve Guardian is timing, dodging, and building up your magic. You’ll have the upper hand when you can master those three.

How to Destroy the Orb Hogwarts Legacy?

During your fight with the Pensieve Guardian, you’ll notice him building up colorful orbs. If you don’t destroy it in time, he will fire the orb at you, causing your character to take a hefty amount of damage. To destroy the orb, you must cast your spells right at it before it’s fully charged.

Since this heavily relies on dealing a lot of damage quickly, you’ll want to use spells like Confringo and Incendio. Remember that you can always rely on using the Maxima potion if you need a damage boost on your spells. Good luck!

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 9th, 2023