Hogwarts Legacy: All Potion Recipes, Ingredients, and Locations

Are you looking for all potion recipes, ingredients, and locations in Hogwarts Legacy so you can obtain the Going Through the Potions trophy? An essential aspect of Hogwarts Legacy is brewing potions that will help you in your journey as a Hogwarts student. While there are not a ton of potions for you to brew in Hogwarts Legacy, their recipes will cost you lots of money, and their ingredients will take a bit of time to collect. However, don’t worry because this guide has all the necessary details. Here are all potion recipes, ingredients, and locations in Hogwarts Legacy so you can become a potion master.

How to Brew Every Potion in Hogwarts Legacy

There are seven potions in Hogwarts Legacy, and luckily, none are missable. However, you must finish the Main Quest #13: Potions Class before you can brew all seven potions. During this class, you unlock the potions station, allowing you to begin brewing potions. During this quest, you will be given the potion recipes for Endurus and Wiggenweld. In addition, you can purchase other Potion recipes from J. Pippin’s Potions in Hogsmeade. Purchasing all recipes will cost you 3,700, so be ready to save money if your goal is hunting this achievement.

All Potion Ingredients & Locations in Hogwarts Legacy

Here are the recipe and ingredients locations for all seven potions in Hogwarts Legacy.

Endurus Potion Recipe

You will unlock the Endurus Potion Recipe automatically when completing Main Quest #13: Potions Class. The ingredients for this potion are:

1 x Ashwinder Eggs: You can identify Ashwinder Eggs in the open world by looking for orange-colored eggs

Wiggenweld Potion Recipe

You will unlock the Endurus Potion Recipe automatically when completing Main Quest #13: Potions Class. The ingredients for this potion are:

1 x Dittany Leaves: You can either grow Dittany using a potting table or buy in Hogsmeade at The Magic Neep shop

Maxima Potion Recipe

You can purchase the Maxima Potion Recipe from J. Pippin’s Potions in Hogsmeade for 500. The ingredients for this potion are:

1 x Leech Juice: You can find Leech Juice from Leeches, which are usually found near water in the open world

Invisibility Potion Recipe

You can purchase the Invisibility Potion Recipe from J. Pippin’s Potions in Hogsmeade for 800. The ingredients for this potion are:

1 x Knotgrass Sprig: You can either grow Knotgrass using a potting table or buy in Hogsmeade at The Magic Neep shop

Focus Potion Recipe

You can purchase the Focus Potion Recipe from J. Pippin’s Potions in Hogsmeade for 1,200. The ingredients for this potion are:

1 x Dugbog Tongue: You can find Dugbog Tongue by defeating Dubog, which are found in swampy locations like the South Sea Bog

Thunderbrew Potion Recipe

You can purchase the Thunderbrew Potion Recipe from J. Pippin’s Potions in Hogsmeade for 1,200. The ingredients for this potion are:

1 x Leech Juice: You can find Leech Juice from Leeches, which are usually found near water in the open world

Felix Felicis Potion Recipe

You can obtain the Felix Felicis Potion Recipe as an exclusive Pre-Order Bonus. Unfortunately, it is not obtainable in-game. Don’t worry because this option doesn’t count toward the Going Through the Potions trophy. The ingredients for this potion are:

1 x Fluxweed Stem: You can either grow Fluxweed using a potting table or buy in Hogsmeade from The Magic Neep Shop

Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled for release on February 10, 2023, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Learn how to play 72 hours earlier by using early access!

- This article was updated on February 7th, 2023