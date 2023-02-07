In Hogwarts Legacy, players can make use of many ingredients in order to brew an array of different potions, each set to produce a different effect. With that said, among the wide array of potions in the game, very few are as handy as the Fluxweed Stem-based Focus Potion, which allows you to decrease the cooldown of your spells for a set amount of time. But how can you get Fluxweed Stem in Hogwarts Legacy? Now, in order to allow you to put on a show while in the field, here’s how to get Fluxweed Stem in Hogwarts Legacy.

How Do You Get Fluxweed Stem in Hogwarts Legacy

The are two known ways in which you can get the ingredient in Hogwarts Legacy, with the first one being by growing Fluxweed on a large Pot in the Room of Requirement. With that said, unfortunately, you will not have access to the potting table in the early portion of the game, so we recommend that those on it follow the second method.

The second way to obtain the ingredient can be done by heading to The Magic Neep on Hogsmeade and then purchasing it for 150 Gold each. You can also purchase the Fluxweed seeds needed to plant them from the store for 300 gold. To make sure that you will have the necessary gold to purchase both the ingredients and the considerably more expensive Focus Potion recipe, we highly recommend that you check out how to make use of the Money Glitch in Hogwarts Legacy.

To recap, here are all the known ways in which you can get Fluxweed Stem in Hogwarts Legacy;

By purchasing the ingredient from The Magic Neep on Hogsmeade.

By getting Fluxweed, growing it on one of your large pots, and then harvesting it.

Hogwarts Legacy is set to be released on February 10 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game, on the other hand, are set to become available on April 4th, 2022.

- This article was updated on February 7th, 2023