How to Craft Potions in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is finally here, and surprisingly it is bringing a high amount of challenge. To stay alive in the Wizarding World, you must learn how to craft potions to bring with you on your adventure in the beautiful open world. There are many different potions in Hogwarts Legacy, each with a helpful purpose. But how and when can you craft potions? If you are looking for the answer to this question, you have come to the right place. We will explain everything you need to know regarding your crafting needs.

Where to Craft Potions in Hogwarts Legacy

Crafting potions is only available after a couple of hours into the game. This is because one of the main quests will be to take a potion class, where you will learn all the basics of potion brewing. In this class, you will learn that you must head to a potions station, where you will be able to craft many different options. For example, Wiggenweld Potion is a significant potion you will use very often, which “aids in healing and restores a bit of the drinker’s health.”

Each potion at the station will have a list of ingredients under the name, along with a specific brewing time. These ingredients can be purchased at the potion shop in Hogsmeade, found in chests, or discovered while exploring the vast open world. Additionally, you will be able to grow ingredients in your Herbology class (image shown below). Remember that if you grow plants in Herbology, these ingredients take a specific time to grow, so you might have to come back later in your adventure, depending on the wait time.

As you progress further in Hogwarts Legacy, you will discover that crafting potions will make or break whether you survive the more challenging missions. You will also find that increasing your gear storage is a fantastic way to collect all that the game has to offer, so check out how to do that on our site.

Hogwarts Legacy is available now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 7th, 2023