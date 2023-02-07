Based on all of the early impressions, Hogwarts Legacy is truly a gorgeous game. Naturally, as you explore the fully realized Hogwarts castle, Hogsmeade, and surrounding hamlets in the open world, your gamer instinct will want to take photos with a Photo Mode. But does Hogwarts Legacy have Photo Mode?

Does Hogwarts Legacy Have Photo Mode?

At launch, Hogwarts Legacy does not have a Photo Mode. The ever-growing post-game Photo Mode update, much like the new game plus trend, is something that makes sense for developers but fans hate.

We can expect a Photo Mode to be added to the game in a post-launch update because we’ve seen that with many other AAA games. Unfortunately, you’ll have to wait even longer than how long it takes to get a broomstick in Hogwarts Legacy for the Photo Mode to come to the game. For now, you can take great pictures in Hogwarts Legacy by removing your HUD.

How to Remove the HUD in Hogwarts Legacy

To take clean photos in Hogwarts Legacy without a Photo Mode, you can temporarily remove your HUD to remove all the in-game clutter. This is the only way to take clean photos so far while we wait for the official Photo Mode to be released.

To remove your HUD in Hogwarts Legacy, all you need to do is open the Settings menu and navigate to the User Interface Options. Here, you’ll be able to toggle every element of the HUD so that you can take a screenshot without any extra noise on the screen.

While it is frustrating to constantly be turning off and on your HUD to take good photos in Hogwarts Legacy, you might enjoy the game as a HUDless experience. Whatever the case, hopefully, we don’t need to wait too long to get Photo Mode in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will be available on April 4, 2023, on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and on July 25, 2023, on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on February 7th, 2023