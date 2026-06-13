Texas GOP convention’s live elephant surprise takes an unexpected turn when the animal urinates on the convention floor

The 2026 Texas Republican convention concluded with a memorable moment involving a live elephant named Paige. Governor Greg Abbott presented the animal to the audience at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, following his address to the Texas Republican Party.

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Before the elephant’s entrance, an announcer instructed the crowd to clear the aisles. According to People, a sign projected at the venue showed a cartoon elephant wearing a cowboy hat, with the message: “A Texas-Sized Heads-Up: Attention Please – Today’s program includes a larger-than-life surprise. Please stay aware of your surroundings, keep aisles clear, and follow directions from event staff. Y’all are in for a memorable afternoon.”

Paige arrived wearing a red, white, and blue headpiece and carried a sign draped over her body that read, “Unity Drives Victory.” The entrance was planned as a highlight of the event, but things took an unexpected turn as the animal moved through the space.

The elephant did not get the memo about staying on script

As the elephant neared the press area, she urinated on the convention floor. Lauren McGaughy, a Texas political correspondent, shared a video of the incident on X, noting that the animal took a “giant pee” during the walk.

The Texas Democratic Party also posted footage of the moment on X, accompanying the clip with the statement: “Governor Abbott closed out his speech at the Texas GOP convention with a live elephant. It then peed on the floor as it left the room. The perfect metaphor for the Texas Republican Party.”

They just led an elephant through the @TexasGOP convention and it took a giant pee right near the press area. pic.twitter.com/jpefJDuxq6 — Lauren McGaughy (@lmcgaughy) June 12, 2026

The Texas GOP did not provide a comment regarding the puddle left on the floor. Instead, the party focused on the enthusiasm surrounding the guest and posted their own video on X showing the elephant walking through the crowd, stating: “Welcome Paige! Thanks for stopping by the State Convention! What a treat for our delegates and guests – it’s one they won’t ever forget!”

Governor Abbott closed out his speech at the Texas GOP convention with a live elephant. It then peed on the floor as it left the room.



The perfect metaphor for the Texas Republican Party. pic.twitter.com/mbOH6ERqDq — Texas Democratic Party (@texasdemocrats) June 12, 2026

Republicans have also been making headlines for other high-profile spectacles tied to conservative politics, including a conservative answer to Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show. The incident drew reactions from various perspectives on social media. The Texas GOP later summarized the day by highlighting the turnout for their third General Session, noting that the week remained focused on the future of Texas and hearing from Governor Abbott.

Welcome Paige! Thanks for stopping by the State Convention! What a treat for our delegates and guests – it’s one they won’t ever forget! 🐘 pic.twitter.com/1fx7OdFT7n — Texas GOP (@TexasGOP) June 12, 2026

The convention was otherwise centered on party business and grassroots engagement. Republicans have been leaning into big, attention-grabbing moments lately, much like Dana White’s plans for a White House lawn fight for Trump’s birthday.

Despite the unexpected moment, the Texas GOP appeared to treat the event as a memorable part of their state convention, continuing to promote Paige’s appearance on their official social media channels after the fact.

The elephant’s appearance, planned or not in its entirety, became one of the most widely discussed moments from the convention, shared across political and news accounts alike in the hours following the event.

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