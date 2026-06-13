‘Where I am from in California, I would expect to pay well over $1,000’: Man cracks a filling in Vietnam and pays $19 to fix it

Ali Kai, a 32-year-old independent trader, paid just $19 to have a cracked filling repaired while on a family vacation in Vietnam. He shared the experience on TikTok, where it drew significant attention given how sharply the price contrasts with what similar dental work costs in the United States. The visit covered not just his filling repair, but additional dental services for both him and his wife during the same appointment.

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The dental emergency happened while Kai was eating during the trip. His wife searched for local clinics in Da Nang with strong reputations among foreign patients, and they managed to book a same-day appointment. Kai says securing the appointment quickly helped ease his initial worry about the situation.

When he arrived at the clinic, the facility was not what he expected. Rather than a basic local office, it resembled a luxury hotel, with multiple floors dedicated to different dental specialties and advanced equipment capable of handling both routine and complex procedures. “Where I am from in California, I would expect to pay well over $1,000 to repair a filling,” Kai says, adding that this estimate does not even include the extra services he and his wife received during the visit.

Da Nang dental clinic offers same-day care, English-speaking staff, and a $19 bill

Clear communication with the staff was one of the most notable parts of the experience for Kai. The clinic’s team spoke English and walked him through the full treatment plan before starting any work. “I did not have any concerns before the appointment because I was able to communicate clearly with the staff about what I wanted, what I needed, and exactly how they planned to perform the procedure,” he explains.

Kai also said he never felt rushed during the appointment, which he described as a meaningful contrast to his experiences back home. “Communication was clear, I never felt rushed and the staff took the time to address my concerns,” he says.

“In contrast, many of my experiences in the United States have felt hurried, with providers moving quickly through appointments and leaving little time for questions or discussion.” His TikTok video became another example of health-related content going viral on TikTok, where personal wellness experiences regularly attract millions of viewers.

Some viewers who watched his TikTok video noticed that the dentist was not wearing shoes during the procedure. Kai clarified that the clinic required both him and his wife to remove their shoes as well, describing it as a standard cultural practice that he believes contributed to how clean the clinic was throughout.

Before the appointment, Kai admits he had doubts about whether the low price would mean lower quality care. Those concerns faded once the visit was underway, as the service exceeded what he had anticipated. He noted a few minor differences in treatment methods compared to what he was used to in the United States, but said the outcome has been positive.

About a week after the procedure, he reports that his tooth feels completely normal with no complications or side effects. Given how the visit went, Kai says he would return to Vietnam for dental care in the future.

His account adds to a growing number of stories from Americans who have sought routine and emergency medical or dental treatment abroad at a fraction of the cost they would pay at home. Kai’s ability to share his experience and connect with a wide audience also reflects how younger workers use social media to document and discuss their everyday financial realities.

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