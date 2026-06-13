‘You couldn’t be 6’2’: Austin woman is in the middle of a business meeting when a man approaches her and starts questioning her height

A woman from Austin, Texas, found herself in an unusual situation when a man interrupted her business meeting at a coffee shop to argue about her height. Becky Perry, who stands at 6’2, was in the middle of a professional discussion with a friend when the stranger approached their table. She later shared the encounter on TikTok, where the video has reached 114,500 views.

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The man opened by claiming he recognized Perry from a previous job at Flow Sports, saying he had worked with five women who looked just like her. Perry noted in her video that telling a woman she looks like someone else is not a great way to start a conversation, but she tried to stay patient. Things shifted when the man claimed those women were 6’8, and Perry corrected him by saying she is 6’2.

The man’s response was direct: “No, you couldn’t be 6’2.” Perry explained in her video that many tall women are familiar with this kind of interaction, where a man disputes a woman’s stated height. She said this behavior often comes from insecurity about the man’s own stature, and she refused to seek his validation or back down from what she knows about herself.

How a business meeting turned into an unwanted lesson on height, insecurity, and a request for ‘uppies’

After Perry tried to wrap up the interaction by telling the man she was in the middle of a business meeting, he made an unexpected request. He told her, “Oh. Oh no no no. I just saw how tall you were and I thought I’d come over here and ask you for some uppies.”

Perry said she was stunned by the request. TikTok has become a common space for women sharing surprising encounters with strangers, like the woman who divorced her husband after discovering a secret room covered in symbols in their basement.

In her video, Perry described the man’s approach as a form of negging, which is a manipulation tactic where someone uses a backhanded compliment or mild insult to lower a person’s self-confidence and make them more open to advances. She made clear she had no interest in engaging with that kind of behavior and shut the interaction down.

Perry also drew a distinction between men who are comfortable with their own height and those who feel threatened by a woman who is taller. She referred to men in the second group with a specific label, calling them “Lord f—,” a name she suggested should be used to describe insecure men who behave this way.

The TikTok video drew a largely supportive response from viewers. Many commenters praised Perry for the way she handled the situation, and several tall women in the comments shared that they had dealt with similar arguments about their own height.

TikTok comment sections have also seen users call out businesses for misleading customers, such as a viral post accusing Chili’s of shrinking a popular appetizer. Fellow viewers noted the frustration of having to defend basic, factual information about themselves to strangers.

The exchange Perry described follows a pattern that other tall women have said they regularly encounter in public spaces, where their height becomes an opening for unsolicited commentary or challenges from strangers, often during moments that have nothing to do with their appearance.

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