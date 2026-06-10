This TikToker accused Chili’s of shrinking their most popular appetizer, only for the official response to shatter her delusion

A Chili’s customer has seemingly gone viral for expressing disappointment with the quantity of a dish, but the question is whether she was right or experiencing the Mandela effect. According to Brobible, a woman posted a video in which she seemed unhappy with the number of cheese sticks she ordered from Chili’s.

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Previously, another Chili’s customer reportedly went viral after refusing a charity donation prompt. Now, TikTok user Vickie (@vickiej_) has shared a clip of a triple-dip deal featuring two mozzarella cheese dips. The woman in the video did not seem happy with just two of these cheese dips because she believed the meal used to have three. In her TikTok, Vicky could be heard arguing that the meal should have three or four cheese sticks.

The woman seemed concerned: “Since when did the Triple Dipper start coming with two mozzarella sticks?” Vickie also added, “What is two mozzarella sticks? It used to come with at least three, and four, I know for a fact. Chili’s, I don’t appreciate that.” She then showed her son and added in disappointment, “We don’t appreciate that.”

With over 1.3 million views, Vickie’s video reached a wider audience, including the Chili’s official TikTok account as well. They commented on the video, declaring that the menu has not changed and the number of cheese sticks has always been two. Viewers, on the other hand, appear to be saying the same. One of the viewers reacting to the situation said, “It never used to be 3, mind you.” Another one seems to be denying the woman, “Is always been 2 sticks. You’re thinking tenders.”

On the other hand, others seemingly doubled down on the fact that the cheese sticks were always more than two. As one of the commenters wrote, “My husband, son, and I ate at Chili’s every Friday for about a year. We got the Triple Dipper every time.” Another one stated, “So many people are missing the point. It doesn’t matter if two is enough if you’re paying the same price and getting less.” These suggest that the TikToker wasn’t alone in this.

This appears to be just another TikTok involving a famous restaurant that went viral. The Mandela effect can convince you strongly about something that’s not factual, but in Vickie’s case, she made it public and reached millions. Even Chili’s itself commented on her video, suggesting it might indeed be the Mandela effect she experienced.

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