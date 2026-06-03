U.S. forces and Iran exchange fire again as ceasefire negotiations stall

The United States and Iran have traded missile and drone strikes once more, dealing a serious blow to ongoing ceasefire talks. The exchange has made the diplomatic work led by Washington to reach a deal with Tehran much harder. The latest clash began when the United States Central Command, known as CENTCOM, targeted an empty tanker named the Botswana-flagged M/T Lexie.

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According to CENTCOM’s X profile, a Hellfire missile was fired to disable the ship’s engine as it moved through international waters toward Kharg Island. The military said the crew ignored repeated warnings over a 24-hour period before the strike. This was the sixth ship disabled by United States forces since the blockade of Iran began on April 13. Officials said they have turned away 122 vessels trying to enter or leave Iranian ports during this time.

After the action against the tanker, the conflict spread across the region. Kuwait’s military said its air defenses had to intercept missile and drone attacks. CENTCOM confirmed that two Iranian missiles fired toward Kuwait fell short or broke apart, while three missiles aimed at Bahrain were intercepted by United States and Bahraini forces together, reports The Guardian.

Conflicting accounts emerge over the scope of the fighting

The United States military also said it defended against a new wave of drones targeting its personnel in Kuwait, and that no troops were hurt. American forces struck an Iranian military ground control station on Qeshm Island as well. The strikes come months after Trump’s claim that Iran’s military was untouched.

Differing claims have come out about how far the conflict reached. The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps said it attacked the United States Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain with missiles and drones as a direct response to the strikes on Qeshm. CENTCOM has officially denied this claim. United States forces also said they shot down three one-way attack drones that were reportedly launched toward civilian mariners, though details about that encounter remain limited.

WATCH: US forces fire missile at Botswana-flagged M/T Lexie ignoring Iran port blockade pic.twitter.com/Pyo334aoim — Rapid Report (@RapidReport2025) June 2, 2026

These military events contrast sharply with recent statements from United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Speaking before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Rubio insisted that a deal with Tehran was within reach. He said the regime had agreed to negotiate parts of its nuclear program that had previously been off the table. The talks follow earlier criticism after the earlier Iran deal collapse.

Iran’s view is very different. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said, “The ceasefire between Iran and the US is unequivocally a ceasefire on all fronts, including in Lebanon. Its violation on one front is a violation of the ceasefire on all fronts. The US and Israel are responsible for the consequences of any violation.” The instability is made worse by the situation in Lebanon.

Despite an agreement brokered by President Donald Trump meant to strengthen a ceasefire there, the violence continues. President Trump claimed that he had stopped an imminent Israeli strike on Beirut after speaking with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and representatives of Hezbollah.

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