California woman refused to pay her share of a group dinner, and blamed her friends for inviting her: ‘She always do this’

A video showing a heated parking lot argument between two friends over an unpaid restaurant bill has drawn attention online after it was shared on Reddit‘s r/Wellthatsucks community.

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The video, posted by user HomeNowWTF, shows a woman in a green jacket confronting a friend in a maroon top as she tries to leave in her car. The woman in the green jacket holds a paper receipt and accuses her friend of refusing to pay for her part of the meal.

The confrontation took place in a sunny outdoor parking lot after what appeared to be a group meal. The woman in the maroon top was seen holding a white takeout container while trying to get into her car.

Friend accuses her of skipping payment on previous outings

In the video, the woman in the green jacket leans into the open driver’s side door of the silver car and asks, “You can’t pay your bill?” She then tells others nearby, “She always do this.” The woman in the maroon top responds, “I don’t have it. I already, I’m so sorry.” She continues, “I already told y’all that I don’t have it. Y’all shouldn’t even invited me. I don’t have it.”

The woman in the green jacket points out that her friend has takeout food from the meal, asking, “But why you saying this if you got the food in the car? Why you was saying this?” The woman in the maroon top repeats that she had already told the group she did not have money to pay.

The woman in the green jacket then asks, “You said that when?” In response, the woman in the maroon top says, “Y’all know I got kids, Christmas coming up. I don’t have it.” This kind of dispute over payment for services is not uncommon, such as when a Nevada woman allegedly hired two immigrant workers to help her move all day for $75 but refused to pay them when the job was done.

The woman in the green jacket did not accept this explanation. She replied, “But then that’s what you let us know, you ain’t got the money.” She went on to say, “This is not the only time you done it. No, seriously, for real.” She then told her friend, “The next time I come out to eat, you need to let somebody know that you need to – “

The woman in the maroon top tried to interrupt, saying, “I told you that I don’t have – ” but was cut off. The woman in the green jacket said, “You didn’t tell us that before. I’m sorry, you didn’t tell us that before, but you ordered everything on the menu. You ordered everything on the menu.”

As the argument continued, the woman in the maroon top, now seated inside her car, tried to close the door. She said, “You nice, can you please take it with you?” The woman in the green jacket attempted to hold the door open, but her friend pulled it shut. The two kept arguing through the closed car window.

The woman in the green jacket eventually stepped back and tapped on the window as her friend drove away. Standing alone in the parking lot, she said, “Just let her go. She ain’t coming with us no more. Broke.” Disputes over unpaid bills can escalate dramatically, as when a woman claimed she was a lawyer to dodge her nail salon bill and drove off as a technician chased her car.

The video has drawn a number of comments from Reddit users reacting to the exchange. One commenter questioned how the woman could be considered unable to pay, writing, “She can afford that nice car and the gas to go with it? She can afford that meal. She ain’t broke, she knows how to play her friends.”

Another user reacted to the claim that this had happened before, writing, “‘She always do this?’ WUT? One time, shame on them. After that? Shame on you, tf are you bringing them again for?” A third commenter criticized the group for continuing to invite her along, writing, “What’s crazy is they keep her as friends. Toxic people should be thrown away like garbage.”

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