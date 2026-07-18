Nevada woman allegedly hired two immigrant workers to help her move all day for $75, but refused to pay them when the job was done

A woman in Nevada is facing scrutiny after a video surfaced showing her allegedly refusing to pay two immigrant workers for a full day of manual labor. The incident took place in a parking lot and was recorded by a bystander. The footage was posted to X by user Amiri King.

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According to claims shared alongside the video, the woman reportedly picked up the two men from a Lowe’s parking lot to help her move her belongings. The workers allegedly used their own personal truck to assist with the move throughout the day. Once the job was done, the group returned to the parking lot, where a dispute over payment broke out.

The bystander’s footage captures the woman shouting at the workers, during which she allegedly threatened to “beat them.” One of the workers then walked over to the person filming to explain the situation, stating that they had agreed on $75 for the entire day. “For 75 dollars we worked for her for the whole day and I used my truck. I used my truck and she doesn’t wanna pay me,” the worker said.

The confrontation was caught on camera and quickly spread across social media, drawing widespread backlash over the alleged treatment of the two workers

The person filming told the worker, “I know this is wrong.” When the worker asked for the video to be shared online, the woman responded, “Put it on the internet.” The footage ends with the worker walking away, reiterating that he had worked all day and had not been paid for his time or the use of his vehicle. It is unclear whether the workers ultimately received the money they were owed. Similar incidents involving workers have been documented across the country.

An altercation took place in a parking lot after a bonnet buffalo picked up two migrants from Lowe’s, had them help her move all day, and then refused to pay them.



The migrants even used their personal truck to move her stuff.



Everybody is fatigued. pic.twitter.com/W8gdW1KZuZ — Amiri King (@AmiriKing) July 15, 2026

The video drew a swift reaction online, with many viewers taking aim at the woman over the alleged non-payment. One commenter wrote, “I’m sure her being black had nothing to do with paying!” Another remarked, “I mean, they know where she lives now so…”

Some comments took a sharper tone, with one user writing, “The irony of a black person using Hispanics for slave labor while simultaneously screeching they deserve reparations for checks notes… slavery.” Another commenter framed the incident around immigration, stating, “Immigrants illegally cross border into high-trust society. Perform cash-only work for low-trust Americans. I love multiculturalism.”

One commenter suggested a more provocative response to the situation, writing, “She should have just called ICE when they were done. That’s what every American hiring them should do.” The comments reflect the range of reactions the video generated, touching on race, immigration, and wage theft. Similar incidents have recently involved women threatening to call ICE on immigrant workers after disputes.

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