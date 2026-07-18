‘You guys are hurting us’: A stranger confronted a New York creator filming an outfit video, but she kept posing throughout the entire rant

A New York content creator continued filming an outfit video on a public sidewalk without stopping as a stranger interrupted her with a rant about the neighborhood. The incident was posted to TikTok by the creator known as Rose, and shows her posing for her camera while an older woman confronts her about people using the area as a content backdrop.

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Rose explained in the on-screen text that she was filming her outfit video in silence, with her tripod placed well to the side of a wide sidewalk. The woman approached her and insisted that the area is a historic neighborhood with different rules, and argued that people who draw large crowds put a strain on police and community resources. “You guys are hurting us,” the woman told Rose during the exchange.

Rose continued hitting her poses throughout the entire interaction, offering little more than the occasional “I’m sorry” while staying focused on her filming. According to the caption Rose provided, the woman also told her to “go back where I came from” during the exchange. Rose noted that she actually lives just around the block from where she was filming.

Viewers were split over Rose’s response and the woman’s concerns

The video gained traction quickly, with many viewers impressed by Rose’s composure. “You serving while she’s rambling on is killing me,” one person wrote, while another added, “This needs to become a trend lol.” Some focused on the back-and-forth between Rose and the woman, noting that when one viewer pointed out that the woman lives in the area, Rose replied, “So do I.”

@roseeelo She told me to go back where I came from (I live around the block) ♬ original sound – Rose

Not all comments were lighthearted. One viewer drew a comparison to a personal experience, writing, “This sounds like the same lady that yelled at me for my dog peeing in dirt the other day.” Another admitted they could not follow the woman’s argument at all, commenting, “I listened 4 times to try and understand who’s hurting her but I’m still not sure.” Similar to another incident, an 80 year old woman begged a man to step aside on a staircase, but he kept filming.

Some viewers approached the situation with more sympathy toward the woman. “As someone who’s mom was just diagnosed with dementia this makes me sad (for her. Not saying you did anything wrong!) because she’s probably confused,” one person wrote. Another took a broader view, commenting, “People hate influencers. The future is going to be really bleak for these people.”

There were also viewers who felt the video itself was framed in a way that favored Rose. “I feel like she probably has a point but this is edited to make you the victim. She seems concerned about her community,” one commenter wrote, reflecting a sentiment shared by others who felt the woman’s frustration about the neighborhood deserved more consideration. Similar tensions have led to security interventions at other businesses, like a teen creator being handcuffed at a Walmart.

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