An insurance company blamed a woman for another driver running a red light, but her husband’s next move forced them to back down

A Canadian insurance company reportedly reversed its position in a dispute after a customer used the company’s own policy rules against them. The situation was shared on Reddit by a user going by the name u/sad_puppy_eyes, who described how his wife was held partly responsible for a collision that another driver caused by running a red light.

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The incident took place in Toronto. The man’s wife was at an intersection and began making a left turn after the green arrow appeared. A driver coming from the opposite direction ran a red light and hit her vehicle. Even so, the insurance company told the husband that his wife shared the blame because she was turning left, arguing she should have anticipated the possibility of another driver running the light.

The damage came to $4,000, and the couple decided to pay for the repairs out of pocket rather than pursue the claim. Nine months later, the couple was preparing to move to a different province and needed a clean driving history letter from their existing insurer to get coverage with a new provider. The old insurance company refused to issue it, citing the previous accident. When the husband pushed back, the representative told him that rules could not be broken.

One man turned an insurer’s strict rulebook into a costly problem for the company itself

That response led the husband to go back and read through his policy’s terms and conditions. He found that he still had a one-year window to file a claim for the original accident. He called the insurer again and told them he planned to go ahead with a full vehicle repair, rent a car for however long the repairs would take, and push the costs to the legal maximum.

He also told the representative he would be contacting the company’s head office to commend their commitment to following the rules strictly, the same rules that were about to cost the company a significant and unnecessary sum. Similar disputes can arise when a leasing company releases a title without the owner’s consent.

Faced with that outcome, the representative’s position shifted. After a pause, the employee agreed to issue the document confirming a claims-free driving history. The new insurance company accepted the letter, and the couple was able to move forward with their relocation without further trouble.

The broader issue the story points to has been documented in research. A 2004 study by Michael J. Browne found that in places with bad-faith laws, insurance companies tend to make timelier payments because they face legal consequences for not doing so. Without that kind of pressure, insurers are more inclined to delay payouts or shift blame onto the policyholder.

The story drew strong reactions in the comments. One reader shared a similar experience, recounting how they were rear-ended by a Canada Post truck after stopping at an intersection to let an ambulance through. Their insurer initially tried to withhold part of the payout by assigning them a share of fault, until the reader sent a dashcam video of the incident. Another commenter noted, “Dash cams are a necessity now.”

Others pointed to broader structural issues with how insurance companies operate. One commenter argued that insurers need strong regulators to keep them in check, writing that there should be a clear rule: “if a driver has the right of way and is otherwise behaving in a manner fully consistent with the driving laws, you can never find them to be at fault.”

A separate commenter who said they had worked in insurance claims described how underpaid employees are often pressured to close files quickly, adding, “ALWAYS look into laws, rules and regulations to prove your case.” Similar disputes over vehicle documentation have left other customers facing unexpected financial demands.

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