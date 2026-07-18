‘We will not tolerate this incompetence’: Ohio senator moves to sanction Canada after wildfire smoke triggers back-to-back air quality alerts

Ohio Senator Bernie Moreno has introduced legislation to sanction Canadian officials after a series of wildfires sent smoke drifting across the border into Ohio. The move came as the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency issued a statewide air quality alert on July 17, marking the second consecutive day that residents dealt with conditions ranging from unhealthy to hazardous.

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According to The Columbus Dispatch, Moreno made his position clear in a statement released on July 17. “Thanks to Canada’s failed leadership, Ohio’s skies are seeing the worst pollution on record and Ohioans across the state are being subjected to hazardous conditions,” he said. He added, “We will not tolerate this incompetence.”

Many Republicans, including Moreno, argue that Canada has failed to implement effective preventative measures, pointing to techniques like forest thinning and prescribed burns as steps they say were not adequately carried out. According to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre, there were 895 active wildfires burning across the country as of July 17.

The proposed bill targets Canadian officials as smoke crosses the border into multiple US states

The proposed bill would require the Trump administration to investigate whether the Canadian wildfires have caused significant harm to air quality in the United States. If the administration determines that the smoke is responsible for the decline in air quality, the legislation would trigger sanctions against specific Canadian officials, including the prime minister and those in charge of forestry and land management.

Senator Bernie Moreno tells Fox that the US will be sanctioning Canada due to the deteriorating air quality from the wildfires:



We're going to put sanctions on them, holding their assets, making sure they don't have visas, we'll put tariffs because we have to make sure the… pic.twitter.com/3YBnup29mj — Acyn (@Acyn) July 17, 2026

The sanctions would go beyond financial penalties. The bill also aims to revoke the visas of the targeted officials and effectively ban them from entering the United States, making it one of the more direct legislative responses to a cross-border environmental dispute in recent memory.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney pushed back against the criticisms. When asked about the situation, he suggested that the United States has been an obstacle to clean energy initiatives and noted that every country has a responsibility to address climate change more broadly.

I’ll be introducing a bill next week to sanction Canada and the responsible Canadian government officials for this atrocity. https://t.co/wFCVwrPdGr — Bernie Moreno (@berniemoreno) July 16, 2026

The Ohio EPA’s alert on July 17 was the second issued in as many days, reflecting the ongoing impact of the wildfire smoke on the state. Air quality conditions across Ohio reached levels that health officials consider dangerous, particularly for vulnerable groups such as the elderly, children, and those with respiratory conditions. Similar environmental policy rollbacks have also affected water quality, with the EPA’s actions on coal plants impacting drinking water for millions.

As of the time of reporting, it remained unclear how the Trump administration would respond to Moreno’s legislative push or whether the bill would advance further in Congress. Similar cases involve a Trump donor who moved jobs offshore.

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