Video shows a Pennsylvania woman threatening to call ICE on ‘Hispanic’ workers, and the internet seems shocked: ‘what a world we live in’

An interaction between a Pennsylvania woman and workers has come to light. Apparently, she was displeased by the workers, who are claimed to be “Hispanic,” because they started filming her and her property. However, it looks like they began filming after she started yelling at them. During this, she threatened to call Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on them.

Recommended Videos

As reported by The Nerd Stash, this odd confrontation took place in a Pennsylvania neighborhood, and a clip originally posted on TikTok offers insight into the matter. However, another clip from the same incident, shared on Reddit, also gained a considerable audience. Here, she can be seen confronting the workers as she walks her dog. She starts with, “You’re psychotic. Here’s what just happened: you all came after me.”

As seen in the footage, the workers, who appear to be recording her, remain silent on the matter. Following this, the woman can be heard claiming that none of the workers are legal, and then she adds, “ICE is coming.” The reason for her behavior and the actual cause of this incident remain unknown, but it appears the confrontation continues after the woman mentions ICE.

The woman then asks the workers to “go back” to where they came from

The footage, which is over a minute long, shows further conversation between both parties, and this time the workers are also audible. Apparently, the woman tried to walk away with her dog but repeatedly turned back to these men during this confrontation. She seemed displeased while they were recording and warned them that they’d be arrested if they continued. The woman then also claimed that she lives there and “they don’t.”

Following her arrest warnings, it appears that one of the men mocked her in a childish voice, and the situation became tense. She can be heard yelling “get out of here” multiple times and “go back to where you came,” as she walks away from the scene. The clip appears to have gained considerable traction, with about 4,000 upvotes on Reddit and over 300,000 views on TikTok. As a result, many user have shared their views on the matter.

One TikTok user seemed stunned by this confrontation; they wrote, “Just for going to work… what a world we live in.” While another said, “I am so sorry you were subjected to that.” Apart from these, some of the audience sounded concerned for the woman’s dog. One Redditor wrote, “That poor dog wants nothing to do with her.” And another claimed, “Walking the dog is supposed to be therapeutic.”

Returning to the clip, the identities of those involved remain unknown, and the incident has not been independently verified.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy