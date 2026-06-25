A woman claims she’s a lawyer to dodge her $155 nail salon bill, then drives off as a technician chases her car

A woman recently sparked an intense debate online after she allegedly refused to pay a $155 bill at a nail salon, even going so far as to claim she was a lawyer to avoid the charge. As detailed by the Daily Dot, the incident was captured in a video posted on X and shows the customer spending two hours receiving a manicure and a pedicure before deciding she was not going to pay for the work.

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In the footage, the woman is seen filming the nail technicians while asserting that her status as a lawyer exempts her from paying for the services rendered. As she attempts to leave the salon, the technician who performed the work follows her outside, clearly frustrated and asking for payment. The situation escalates when the customer enters her car and drives away, and another technician is then seen calling the police to report the incident and provide details about the direction in which the woman fled.

While the exact reasoning behind her refusal remains unclear, some suggestions have surfaced that she felt the services were not finished, though it is unclear exactly what parts of the manicure or pedicure she deemed incomplete. This kind of dispute is the type of scenario that can land someone in legal trouble under laws regarding theft of services.

When you look at the legal framework in places like Pennsylvania and New Jersey, the situation becomes more serious than a bad customer experience

Theft of services is defined as intentionally obtaining compensable services through deceptive means without properly compensating the provider, according to the Wimmer Criminal Defense Firm. This encompasses a wide range of activities, from skipping out on a restaurant bill to refusing to pay for professional services like those provided by a medical professional or, in this case, a nail salon.

Woman spends 2 hours getting her nails and pedicure done, then claims she has no way to pay the $155 bill. She allegedly tried to leave before police got involved. pic.twitter.com/DowOQNbBZN — Chikky (@chickyxime) June 23, 2026

The law is specific about intent. In Pennsylvania, the statute criminalizes the acquisition of services by deception, trick, or any other artifice designed to avoid payment, and if a service is typically paid for immediately upon completion, refusing to pay can lead to a presumption of deception. That means the burden in a legal proceeding might shift to the defendant to prove they did not intend to steal the service, a significant risk over a $155 bill.

The law also makes a distinction between a genuine misunderstanding and a deliberate attempt to avoid payment. Leaving a hotel because of an honest belief that a stay was prepaid is different from intentionally using a false claim to walk away from a debt, and claiming to be a lawyer to intimidate service workers falls into the latter category. Disputes over payment for services have surfaced in other recent cases, including one where a hairstylist refused to return a $50 deposit after canceling on a client.

The online reaction to the video has been swift and largely critical of the customer. One commenter wrote, “Spending 2 hours on nails and pedicure then claiming you can’t pay is actually wild. The audacity is crazy.” Some viewers have argued that salons should be transparent about final pricing to avoid these types of confrontations, while others say customers should know what they can afford before sitting in the chair.

If a customer is dissatisfied with a service, there are other ways to handle it than driving off. Offering to pay or raising the issue with a manager is a safer route than behavior that could lead to criminal charges, and in states like New Jersey, penalties for theft of services can include mandatory restitution, attorney fees, and additional fines. Confrontations between customers and staff over payment have drawn attention elsewhere too, such as a recent dispute in which a customer tossed cash at a server before being asked to leave.

For now, the woman in the video has not been identified, and the nail salon has not commented further on the incident.

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