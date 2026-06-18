Hairstylist cited ‘family emergency’ and went to a Mexican restaurant. The worse part is how she reacted when asked to return the $50 deposit

It is always frustrating when you book an appointment for a service, only for the professional to cancel at the last minute with a vague excuse. A viral situation currently making waves on social media shows just how messy things can get when those excuses do not quite add up.

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A woman recently shared a video on TikTok, under the handle @jailbae_, documenting a confrontation with her hairstylist after she spotted her at a local eatery instead of dealing with the emergency she claimed to have. This video has already racked up over 3 million views and was covered by Daily Dot.

The sequence of events began when the hairstylist canceled the scheduled appointment, citing a “family emergency” as the reason for the sudden change of plans. However, the client, who was understandably skeptical, decided to investigate. She discovered the stylist’s car parked outside a Mexican restaurant.

It is a top-tier example of why communication and transparency are so vital in any service-based business

Even though there were several other dining options in the immediate vicinity, the woman decided to check this specific location first. Sure enough, she walked inside and found the stylist, who was wearing an orange dress, sitting at a table with three other individuals. It is not clear who these people were, but the stylist was clearly in the middle of a meal that included a plate of shrimp.

When the client confronted her about the cancellation, the stylist did not back down or apologize. Instead, she gestured toward the food and drinks on the table and claimed that the woman was interrupting a family emergency meeting. This is a pretty wild reaction to being caught in a lie.

The client then pivoted to the more practical matter of her $50 deposit. Since it was the stylist who initiated the cancellation, the client expected a refund. The response she received was far from helpful. The stylist outright refused to return the money, pointing to a policy on her website that supposedly gives her 30 days to reschedule an appointment without the need to return a deposit.

Things escalated quickly as the two argued over the money. A man who was present at the restaurant even tried to step in and convince the stylist to do the right thing by returning the funds. He even pulled out a piece of paper in an attempt to reason with her, but the stylist remained firm in her refusal. In a bizarre turn of events, the stylist tried to claim that the deposit was only $15 rather than $50. She even attempted to diffuse the tension by offering the client a piece of shrimp from her plate. The client stood her ground, repeatedly stating, “It was $50.”

The interaction ended on a rather petty note. The client went over to a waiter and placed a food order, specifically asking for it to be added to the hairstylist’s tab. The video of this encounter has generated massive engagement, with over 500,000 likes and more than 22,000 comments. The consensus among the viewers is that the hairstylist acted in a way that is incredibly unprofessional. Many people were shocked that she would try to pass off a meal at a restaurant as a family emergency, especially when money was still owed to a client.

One user who watched the clip expressed their frustration by saying, “She took your money and went out to eat.” It is hard to disagree with that sentiment, as the optics of the situation are pretty damning. Another person echoed the confusion felt by many, asking, “Why not just give her money back????” The presence of the man who tried to intervene was also a major topic of discussion in the comments section. Viewers appreciated his attempt to mediate, with one person noting, “Thank God he understands.”

Other commenters were impressed that the client managed to keep her cool during the confrontation. Some people even admitted that they would have reacted much more aggressively if they were in the same position. One person commented, “Shrimp would’ve been all on the ground.”

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