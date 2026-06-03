Republican Rep. Andy Ogles deletes Pride Month post after criticism from colleagues, blames it on a member of his team

Republican Congressman Andy Ogles deleted a controversial post from X after facing strong criticism from both political parties. The post said that “Homosexuality has no place in America.” The message also included the phrase “Happy Nuclear Family Month” to mark the start of Pride Month. The backlash built quickly, and Ogles removed the content later that same day.

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According to Mediaite, Ogles placed the blame on a member of his staff. In the evening, he said he was working on his farm when his phone began filling up with messages about the post. He called the incident a distraction from his America First focus and said the employee responsible had been reprimanded. He did not issue a direct apology, instead describing the post as “stupid” and “hurtful.”

The reaction to the Ogles post was fast and harsh. Rep. Mike Lawler was one of the most vocal critics, responding on X by stating, “Homosexuality exists. In America. In fact Andy, you have family, friends, neighbors, colleagues and constituents who are gay and lesbian.” Lawler continued, adding, “It doesn’t make them less than or somehow unworthy of being an American. What an absolutely idiotic statement to make.”

Republican colleagues lead the public criticism of the post

According to Mediaite, when asked for further comment by TMZ, Lawler was even more blunt, calling his colleague a “f—–g idiot.” Other notable figures also responded. Meghan McCain questioned whether Ogles would be willing to repeat his statement to the face of the current Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, who is openly gay.

😳 Rep. Mike Lawler is slamming Rep. Andy Ogles, telling @jacob_wass that he's a "f***ing idiot" for his "homosexuality has no place in America" comment. pic.twitter.com/1S4ASaemUs — TMZ (@TMZ) June 2, 2026

She asked, “Or you gonna slide back into the sewer pits where you live?” The pattern of deleting posts and shifting blame mirrors how Trump has pushed back on claims he has rejected as fake news. Conservative influencer Link Lauren also weighed in, noting that while he advocates for the nuclear family, he viewed the statement as the reason Ogles would not succeed in his broader goals.

Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) has now deleted his homophobic post which said “homosexuality has no place in America.” pic.twitter.com/iW6kXGLaWY — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) June 2, 2026

Former Rep. George Santos expressed his disappointment as well, saying he never thought he would hear such a remark from someone he considered a friend. This is not the first time Ogles has drawn attention for inflammatory remarks. A few months ago, he posted that “Muslims don’t belong in American society. Pluralism is a lie.” That comment did not draw the same level of Republican pushback as this recent post did.

Earlier today while working on the farm, my phone began going crazy because of a post made by a member of my comms team.

The post was stupid, hurtful and a complete distraction from my America First focus. The employee has been reprimanded. — Rep. Andy Ogles (@RepOgles) June 3, 2026

Earlier, he drew condemnation from both House Democrats and Republicans for posting “Wanted” posters for judges outside of his office on Capitol Hill. His clashes with the judiciary come as Trump has also targeted certain conservative Supreme Court justices.

Ogles also spent time under a federal criminal investigation regarding his campaign finance reporting, though the Department of Justice dropped that probe last month. For now, the post has been removed, but criticism from members of his own party has continued in public. The episode points to ongoing internal tensions within the party over social issues and public communication.

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